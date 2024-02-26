Beyoncé Is The First Black Woman To Top Hot 100 Chart With A Country Song

Last week, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” topped the country music charts, securing the number one spot. The news marked a milestone for the Renaissance artist, as she became the first Black woman on the country music charts to do so.

The song is a part of a two-song package Bey served up to us following the Super Bowl, marking the official announcement of more music to come as part of Act II. Both “Texas Hold ‘Em,” and “16 Carriages” have taken a rightful spot on both the Country Music Chart.

Today, Knowles-Carter broke the mold once again, this time on the Hot 100 chart. The Grammys’ most-awarded artist ever received yet another distinction on Monday, becoming the first Black woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with a country song.

Billboard reported that “Texas Hold ‘Em” earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, a week after it debuted at No. 2. The country song makes her ninth No. 1, following her smash hit “Break My Soul,” from her album Renaissance in 2022.

The country music genre is growing to embrace the Houston native, and Dolly Parton herself has chimed in, saying “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote on Instagram.

As her songs continue to climb, the anticipation builds for her upcoming release, as a reclaimation of a genre that has always been Black music.

Beyoncé’s newest project is slated to release March 29.