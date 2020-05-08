Beyoncé Drops ‘The Classy, Bougie, Rachet’ Playlist on TIDAL

Christopher Polk

Beyoncé already turnt it up 800 degrees in your quarantine by hopping on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” Remix. And today she dropped a whole “Classy, Bougie, Rachet” playlist on TIDAL (of course) just in time for your weekend and virtual Mother’s Day celebrations.

Members of the Beyhive are already twerkin’ in their booty shorts and we can’t blame them.

Jason Squires That is just long enough to make you forget that you haven’t hugged your bestie in about 1,000 or so days because of COVID-19.

Courtesy of Tidal

The playlist is booked ended with Houston flavor, starting off with the “Savage” Remix (obvi) and ending with Lil’ Keke’s “The Southside.” Other Houston hitters show up too, including Bun B’s “Get Throwed” and Slim Thug’s “Still Tippin’.”

And the queen shows love to sisterly love by adding Solange by adding “Stay Flo” and “Almeda” and her sister from another mister Kelly Rowland’s “Coffee” to the mix.

The seasoned members of the Beehive (those in their late 30s and 40s) will especially appreciate the nod to old school hits like H-Town’s “Knockin’ the Boots,” Sade’s “Stronger than Pride,” Janet Jackson’s “Anytime, Anyplace,” Lil’ Kim’s “Crush on You” and Klymaxx’s “Meeting in the Ladies Room.”

Bey would be remiss if she didn’t show love to the singers who dominated her mama’s youth, so you know the original divas Betty Wright (“Clean Up Woman”) and Aretha Franklin (“Ain’t No Way”) had to make an appearance.

There a few surprises too like The Cardigan’s “Lovefool” and well-deserved placements like Tobe Nwigwe’s “Jockin.”

We predict this list will be in heavy rotation this weekend.