Black Is King, the stunning visual album from Beyoncé, is out right now. And yes, the fans are gagging. The Queen reminded up who’s king by offering up a breathtaking film, based on her work on the The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, which debuted last year.

Beyoncé shows off that she’s a genius-level visionary by not only helping to pen the tunes we hear, but also by directing the film. Of course, she’s starring in the film too, which also sees special appearances from her husband, Jay-Z, her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, along with her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

There’s tons of famous faces too—from her longtime friend and Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland to Naomi Campbell—along with some faces from the continent that you should get to know such as Moonchild Sanelly, Lord Afrixana, Yemi Alade, Shatta Wale and Adut Akech.

Filming in a variety of locations such as the U.S., London, Belgium, South Africa and parts of West Africa, Bey tapped mostly Black directors to bring her vision to life.

Check out whose eye helped create the visual film, Black Is King, streaming now on Disney+.