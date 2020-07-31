Every Director Who Worked On ‘Black Is King’
By Essence ·

Black Is King, the stunning visual album from Beyoncé, is out right now. And yes, the fans are gagging. The Queen reminded up who’s king by offering up a breathtaking film, based on her work on the The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, which debuted last year.

Beyoncé shows off that she’s a genius-level visionary by not only helping to pen the tunes we hear, but also by directing the film. Of course, she’s starring in the film too, which also sees special appearances from her husband, Jay-Z, her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, along with her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

There’s tons of famous faces too—from her longtime friend and Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland to Naomi Campbell—along with some faces from the continent that you should get to know such as Moonchild Sanelly, Lord Afrixana, Yemi Alade, Shatta Wale and Adut Akech.

Filming in a variety of locations such as the U.S., London, Belgium, South Africa and parts of West Africa, Bey tapped mostly Black directors to bring her vision to life.

Check out whose eye helped create the visual film, Black Is King, streaming now on Disney+.

01
Kwasi Fordjour
02
Jenn Nkiru
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Jenn Nkiru attends The Store X The Vinyl Factory's Transformer curated by Jefferson Hack on October 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Dazed Media)
03
Ibra Ake
CENTURY CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Ibra Ake attends FX Networks celebration of their Emmy nominees in partnership with Vanity Fair at Craft on September 16, 2018 in Century City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
04
Dikayl Rimmasch
05
Emmanuel Adjei
06
Julian Klincewicz
07
Jake Nava
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Music video director Jake Nava speaks onstage at the "I See Music: Exploring Beyonce's Visual Album" premiere during the 2014 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/WireImage)
08
Blitz Bazawule
MILAN, ITALY - JULY 10: Blitz Bazawule attends Fast Company European Innovation Festival Powered By Gucci on July 10, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Fast Company)
09
Dafe Oboro
