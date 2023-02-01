Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ 2023 World Tour

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Today, the award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and actress Beyoncé announced her highly anticipated Renaissance world tour.

The superstar performer will kick off the US leg of the tour on July 12 in Philadelphia, with stops in cities such as Chicago, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and New Orleans, and many more.

Beyoncé, 41, unveiled the news on her Instagram account, with a caption that read: “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”

The singer’s tour announcement comes days ahead of the Grammys, where she leads the 2023 lineup with nine nominations, including best dance/electronic album, best R&B performance, and best traditional R&B performance.

Ahead of this upcoming tour, Beyoncé performed her first headlining concert in almost five years at the opening of Atlantis the Royal, a new luxury hotel in Dubai. Despite requesting that no footage be captured by the invite-only audience during the private event, almost the entire performance had been circulated across the internet within hours after its conclusion.

The full schedule, which also includes international dates, is available on the singer’s official website along with ticket information.