Behold The Beauty At The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

Last night, movie stars stepped out in their finest formal wear for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles.

The museum, devoted to the history of the art and science of moviemaking, is the first of its kind in the United States. Located on Wilshire BLVD and Fairfax, the building encompasses seven floors of exhibition, education, and event spaces.

Though the museum won't officially open to the public until Thursday, September 30, celebrities received a sneak peek of all there is to discover inside the facility's walls at a special opening gala in LA on Saturday night. Scroll down to see the beautiful gowns and stylish suits seen on the red carpet for the special event.