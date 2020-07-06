BBD Prove They Still Have The Moves With Energetic ‘Poison’ Performance

Bell Biv Devoe / Photo credit: D. Dipasupil

We may be in 2020, but there’s something about 90s music that just hits different. Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe, better known as BBD, hit the digital concert stage for week two of the ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Evening Concert Series and we’re still pumping our fists in the air remembering their exuberant performance. Man, these guys have everlasting energy.

It doesn’t matter where you are, when you hear the beat drop on “Poison,” it transports you right back to the days when oversized clothes, tracksuits and snapbacks were the wardrobe to wear to your homegirl (or homeboy’s) house party. Ricky, Mike and Ronnie’s fashion has since evolved—the guys traded in their signature style for something a little more on trend for their highly anticipated return to the ESSENCE stage.

“Poison” may have dropped 30 years ago, but it still gets the crowd hype. See the clip of their performance below.

Fans gathered around their respective living room’s to watch their favorite rap/singing trio rip the stage like the old days. And that they did. They even hit their breakdown moves (including Ronnie’s impressive “running man”) in the middle of the performance to remind us all they still got it.

This year’s Evening Concert Series looked a little different amid social distancing guidelines, but the message was loud and clear—Black people are unstoppable and our voices can make change.

“Join us in raising your voice to support economic parity, health equity, education equality and equal justice for Black and Brown communities thru the Unstoppable Coalition. Learn how you can get involved,” the group posted on social media account.

There’s plenty more where that came from. With performances by Usher, Patti Labelle, Doug E. Fresh and John Legend, watching your favorite entertainer is one click away!