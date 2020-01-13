Ava Duvernay’s ‘When They See Us’ Wins Best Limited Series At Critics Choice Awards

When They See Us is a winner!

Director Ava DuVernay gave a spectacular speech—even quoting Audre Lorde at one point—-after the docuseries When They See Us won best limited series at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards.

She praised critics for finally honoring the Netflix series, which had been snubbed by Golden Globes and only won two of the 16 awards for which it was nominated at the 2019 Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys.

“Thank you to the critics for finally letting us take the stage,” Duvernay said after receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

DuVernay used her speech to draw attention to the Exonerated Five and the many other cases of injustice happening like it worldwide.

“Cases like this are happening all around the world, in this country, most specifically on our watch,” she said. “People who are poor and innocent are behind bars while the rich and guilty walk free and gain power. The late poet Audre Lorde told us exactly what to do at times like this. She said, ‘When we speak, we are afraid our words will not be heard, or welcomed. But when we are silent we are still afraid. So it is better to speak.’”

Last night, Jharrel Jerome also took home Best Actor In A Limited Series award for his work as Korey Wise in When They See Us.

Other winners from the award show, hosted by Taye Diggs, included Ruth E. Carter, who won for her costume design in Eddie Murphy’s Dolemite Is My Name. The film also took home the Best Comedy award, while the comedian was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jordan Peele’s Us also won for Best Sci-Fi movie. Regina King was also recognized as Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work in HBO’s Watchmen.

Share :