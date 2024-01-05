Ava DuVernay Partners With MasterClass To Help Members Develop Successful Thinking

Courtesy of MasterClass

Today, MasterClass announced that award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay will teach a class on directing the life you want to lead. Filmed over a six-month period, the class showcases her methods for identifying, developing and executing a vision towards success. Subscribers will have unlimited access to all 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

In this initiative, DuVernay takes MasterClass members on a journey of self-discovery, guiding them through the art of reframing their mindset to unleash their full potential in everyday life. The class provides an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the filmmaking process for ORIGIN, which will also serve as a backdrop to teach critical skills for leaders of all types. Additionally, members will learn how to find motivation, set their goals, build a strong team, and maintain the drive to take action daily.

Article continues after video.

“Collaborating with MasterClass to create a learning module unlike anything they’d done before was truly thrilling,” DuVernay said. “My goal was to make the viewer feel embedded in the action, intention and energy of directing and producing a feature film— with all of the discipline and dedication that the endeavor requires. Only MasterClass as a platform could provide the kind of a teaching experience that I wanted to share, one that offers a bird’s-eye view into the creative and philosophical process of filmmaking.”

MasterClass partnered with ARRAY’s Seat16 to bring the ORIGIN and MasterClass experiences to thousands of teens. Each $16 donation will give one young person in the United States a ticket to see ORIGIN and a free one-year membership to MasterClass, which is now available.