Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Congratulations are in order as acclaimed director and previous Black Women in Hollywood honoree Ava DuVernay, who received her first DGA Awards nomination.

The Director Guild of America released a partial list of 2020 nominees for the 72nd annual DGA Awards earlier this week with DuVernay being recognized for her Netflix limited series, When They See Us.

DuVernay celebrated the news on Monday.

“Thanks to my fellow helmers for today’s #DGAAward nomination,” she wrote on Twitter. “My first-ever Directors Guild Award acknowledgment. Feels nice. On behalf of our whole directorial team, thanks for recognizing this work. #WhenTheySeeUs.”

Thanks to my fellow helmers for today’s #DGAAward nomination. My first ever Directors Guild Award acknowledgment. Feels nice. On behalf of our whole directorial team, thanks for recognizing this work. #WhenTheySeeUs https://t.co/vH6XOsWOMl — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 6, 2020

As of June, When They See Us has been viewed by more than 23 million accounts with Netflix adding that it had been the most-watched series since its release in May.

According to IMDb, DuVernay is currently busy preparing to helm three new projects: DMZ, Battle of Versailles, The New Gods, which is based on the DC comic book series of the same name.

The remaining nominees for the DGA Awards will be announced Friday.

Share :