Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Acquires ‘IN OUR MOTHERS’ GARDENS’ Feature Film

Ava DuVernay’s film collective ARRAY Releasing has announced the acquisition of author, director and curator Shantrelle Lewis’ award-winning documentary film In Our Mothers’ Gardens, which will be released on Thursday, May 6th on Netflix.

In honor of Mother’s Day on May 9, Lewis will be celebrating the strength, necessity, and resilience of Black women with the project as she explores the mother-daughter complex and drives conversations about maternal ancestors, self-care and methods of healing.

“In Our Mothers’ Gardens is a beautiful tribute to the complex relationships between Black women connected by lineage and love,” said Tilane Jones, President of ARRAY. “Released in celebration of Mother’s Day, we are honored to present Ms. Lewis’ feature debut highlighting important bonds between daughters, mothers, and grandmothers told by a dynamic group of women.”

The film will feature interviews with #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, NPR’s Senior Director for Programming Yolanda Sangweni, cultural critic Dr. Brittney Cooper of Rutgers University, and The Roots’ and Chris Rock’s tour manager Tina Farris. The film, which made its world premiere at the 2020 BlackStar Film Festival in Philadelphia, will be Lewis’s feature film debut.