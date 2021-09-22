Ashton Sanders Cast As Bobby Brown in Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic

Award-winning actor Ashton Sanders has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, directed by Kasi Lemmons and co-produced by Pat Houston on behalf of the Houston Estate and legendary music producer Clive Davis.
Perhaps best known for his roles in the Academy Award-winning Best Picture Moonlight and his current turn as RZA on Amazon’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Sanders will portray Houston’s husband and R&B sensation Bobby Brown.
Slated for a December 2022 release, I Wanna Dance with Somebody is described by IMDB as a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston…tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.”
Now regarded as the greatest R&B Pop vocalist of all time, Houston is the most awarded singer in history and among the bestselling artists worldwide with over 200 million records sold to date.
