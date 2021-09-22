Ashton Sanders Cast As Bobby Brown in Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic
By Rivea Ruff ·

Award-winning actor Ashton Sanders has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, directed by Kasi Lemmons and co-produced by Pat Houston on behalf of the Houston Estate and legendary music producer Clive Davis.

Perhaps best known for his roles in the Academy Award-winning Best Picture Moonlight and his current turn as RZA on Amazon’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Sanders will portray Houston’s husband and R&B sensation Bobby Brown. 

Slated for a December 2022 release, I Wanna Dance with Somebody is described by IMDB as a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston…tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.”

Now regarded as the greatest R&B Pop vocalist of all time, Houston is the most awarded singer in history and among the bestselling artists worldwide with over 200 million records sold to date. 

Loading the player...

Take a look at the rest of the announced cast members and the film’s director below:

01
Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston
Perhaps best known for her recent role alongside Lena Waithe in this year’s Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, this British actress has 20 film and television credits under her belt.
02
Moses Ingram as Robyn Crawford
A newcomer to the screen (The Queen’s Gambit was her first-ever movie role), Ingram will portray Houston’s best friend and often-rumored love interest.
03
Lance A. Williams as Gerry Griffith
Williams will take on the role of the A&R rep who discovered Houston and changed her life forever.
04
Kasi Lemmons – Director
A former actress herself, Lemmons has directed 12 films and television shows, including 1997’s Eve’s Bayou and 2019’s Harriet.