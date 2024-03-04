EXCLUSIVE: Angela Bassett On The Fierceness of ‘Queens’ Ahead of New Docuseries

National Geographic is taking you on a wild adventure with some of the most powerful leaders of the animal kingdom…females. Guided by powerful narration from award-winning actress and Executive Producer Angela Bassett, Queens takes a look at the fierce, smart, and resilient rulers of the wild as they fight for family and lead their queendoms.

In this exclusive clip, Bassett takes us “behind the Queens” to take a look at the fierce female leaders of nature, who – very much like human women – lay their lives on the line for their families and nurture the future generations of their lineage.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Angela Bassett attends the Los Angeles premiere of National Geographic documentary series “Queens” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on February 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

“These animal queens show us what it takes to be a true great leader,” Bassett says of the series. “Each episode tells the story of sacrifice and strength, but also, friendship and love.”

The seven-part limited series was four years in the making, a result of the work of incredible women from around the world, whose dedicated work to document and protect the lives of animal queens is also highlighted in this detailed tale of courage and hope, which Bassett emphasizes as being near and dear to her heart.

Queens premieres Monday, March 4 as a limited series on Disney+ and Hulu.