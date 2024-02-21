Exclusive: Oprah Sits Down With The Iconic Angela Bassett For OWN Spotlight

Courtesy Warner Bros./Harpo Productions

In an all new OWN Spotlight exclusive, Oprah Winfrey sits down with Honorary Academy Award recipient Angela Bassett to get a glimpse of her iconic, nearly half a century career. Bassett has become a household name for many of us, beloved for her roles as Tina Turner (What’s Love Got To Do With It,) Stella Payne (How Stella Got Her Groove Back,) Bernadine (Waiting To Exhale), Tanya (Akeelah and the Bee) and a handful of others.

Of her role as Stella, Bassett says, “It was just everywhere. Women you know, coming up through the industry, it was said at 40, boom, it’s done, your a has been, sit down, get back — hush, hush up, you know,” Bassett explains. “It was all about what was coming next. What’s new, what’s hot, what was fresh what was next. For seasoned women to be sure of yourself, of who you are, of your standards, feeling free in you own beauty, and intellect and sensuality, it meant a great deal. Because pretty much, the landscape would paint a picture of ‘that’s it a 40.'”

Angela Bassett meets with Oprah at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to discuss her honorary Academy Award. The two discuss the highlight of her career, as well as her legendary acceptance speech. Beyond her illustrious career, Bassett also shares moments from her journey as a parent alongside her husband, Courtney B. Vance, and her children.

The one-hour special is set to air on March 2 on OWN.

