‘American Soul’ Returns With Your Favorites Reimagined As 1970s Stars

BET

It’s time to rock your peasant skirts, wide-lapel shirts and platforms again.

BET’s American Soul (season 2) returns May 27 with Sinqua Walls as Don Cornelius, the formidable host and producer of Soul Train, the nationally syndicated dance TV show.

The period piece picks up two years later in 1975 and continues to follow Cornelius’ challenges and triumphs. This time the troubled impresario is a rising star juggling talent on the popular show, health challenges, family issues and perhaps the biggest problem of all—his huge ego.

Speaking of talent, American Soul’s glam quad was tasked with transforming guest stars like Ledisi, Darius McCray, Melanie Fiona and Demetria McKinney into Patti LaBelle, James Brown, Chaka Khan, the Pointer Sister’s June Pointer, respectively.

Take a look at the artists reimagined as some of your ’70s favorites.

1. Melanie Fiona as Chaka Khan

Still from BET’s “American Soul” episode 208. (Photo: Annette Brown/BET)

2. D.C. Young Fly as Sly Stone

Still from BET’s “American Soul” episode 204. (Photo: Annette Brown/BET)

3. Demetria McKinney as June Pointer

Still of Demetria McKinney as June Pointer from BET’s “American Soul” episode 203. (Photo: Annette Brown/BET)

4. Yung Juc as Garry Shider of the P-Funk All-Stars

Still of Yung Joc as Garry Shider from BET’s “American Soul” episode 205. (Photo: Annette Brown/BET)

5. Ledisi as Patti LaBelle

Still of Ledisi as Patti LaBelle from BET’s “Soul Train” episode 201. (Photo: BET)

6. London Lamont Brown as Bootsy Collins

Still of London Lamont Brown as Bootsy Collins from BET’s “American Soul” episode 205. (Photo: Nathan Bolster/BET)

7. Darius McCray as James Brown

Still of Darius McCrary as James Brown from BET’s “American Soul” episode 205. (Photo: Nathan Bolster/BET)



8. Big Boi as George Clinton

Still of Big Boi as George Clinton from BET’s “American Soul” episode 205. (Photo: Annette Brown/BET)

9. Tone Bell as Richard Pryor

Still of Tone Bell as Richard Pryor from BET’s “American Soul” episode 208. (Photo: Annette Brown/BET)

American Soul returns May 27 on BET.