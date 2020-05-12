‘American Soul’ Returns With Your Favorites Reimagined As 1970s Stars

It’s time to rock your peasant skirts, wide-lapel shirts and platforms again.
BET’s American Soul (season 2) returns May 27 with Sinqua Walls as Don Cornelius, the formidable host and producer of Soul Train, the nationally syndicated dance TV show.
The period piece picks up two years later in 1975 and continues to follow Cornelius’ challenges and triumphs. This time the troubled impresario is a rising star juggling talent on the popular show, health challenges, family issues and perhaps the biggest problem of all—his huge ego.
Speaking of talent, American Soul’s glam quad was tasked with transforming guest stars like Ledisi, Darius McCray, Melanie Fiona and Demetria McKinney into Patti LaBelle, James Brown, Chaka Khan, the Pointer Sister’s June Pointer, respectively.
Take a look at the artists reimagined as some of your ’70s favorites.
1. Melanie Fiona as Chaka Khan
2. D.C. Young Fly as Sly Stone
3. Demetria McKinney as June Pointer
4. Yung Juc as Garry Shider of the P-Funk All-Stars
5. Ledisi as Patti LaBelle
6. London Lamont Brown as Bootsy Collins
7. Darius McCray as James Brown
8. Big Boi as George Clinton
9. Tone Bell as Richard Pryor
American Soul returns May 27 on BET.