Courtesy BET

In a powerful tribute to history and a nod to the present, BET is gearing up to air the season finale of their monthly newsmagazine, America in Black, with a special focus on the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington. This historic event, which took place on August 28, 1963, and saw Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, remains a defining moment in the civil rights movement.

Still from BET’s “America in Black” March on Washington 60 Years Laterr. (Photo: BET)

The half-hour special is set to feature an exclusive interview with Tennessee State Representative, Justin Pearson. Pearson’s perspective as a representative adds a modern-day touch to the commemoration of the pivotal moment in history. He reflects on the monumental change brought about by the march, but also highlights the challenges that persist in today’s society and the new generation of leaders who are pushing for progress.

“It’s very humbling, more than anything,” Pearson said in the interview with Marc Lamont Hill.

Pearson has made headlines recently, following the reclamation of his state house seat, alongside Justin Jones, after being expelled in April for involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor.

One of the episode’s highlights is the spotlight on the “Mothers of the Movement.” Often unsung heroes, these women played a crucial role in the civil rights era. The episode sheds light on their contributions, resilience, and the lasting impact they’ve had on shaping the trajectory of civil rights.

By drawing parallels between the struggles of that era and the challenges faced by the community today, the episode creates a bridge between history and current events, emphasizing the continuous fight for justice and equality. “It’s the recognition of the communities from which we come from, the people who have helped to make us who we are. Ultimately, that’s where I get my strength from,” Pearson continued.

Still of PJ Morton from BET’s “America in Black” March on Washington 60 Years Laterr. (Photo: BET)

Adding a touch of artistry to the episode, Grammy-awarding winning recording artist, PJ Morton, delivers two musical selections. His soulful melodies add depth and emotion to the narrative, echoing the sentiments of hope, determination, and resilience that have been the driving force behind civil rights movements.

The groundbreaking series America in Black has offered a comprehensive view of significant issues through the lens of some of the most impactful Black journalists of our time. The season finale is no exception, encapsulating the spirit of the March on Washington and celebrating the progress that has been made while acknowledging the path ahead.

America in Black promises to deliver an episode that not only commemorates the March on Washington, but also inspires viewers to reflect on the past, engage with the present, and strive for a more equitable future.

America In Black’s season finale is set to air Monday, August, 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET.