Your late-night TV viewing just got hit with a heavy dose of Black Girl Magic.

Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, announced Monday that Amber Ruffin will get her own show. According to a press release, The Amber Ruffin show will highlight Ruffin’s “signature smart and silly take on this week’s news.”

Expect the Late Night with Seth Meyers writer to address what’s happening in the world (including COVID-19, racism and more) with a thoughtful mix of playfulness and seriousness—and there may or may not be a beaded evening gown involved.

The Peacock promises that The Amber Ruffin Show will skip all the boring stuff viewers despise about late night and feature just the “good parts”—as in the laughs.

“Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting!” said Ruffin, who’s the first Black woman to write for a late-night show. “We can’t wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now!”

This is a dope glow up moment for the Nebraska native, who auditioned for Saturday Night Live in 2014 and didn’t get the job. But her talent caught Seth Meyers’ eye and he snatched her up for his NBC series. Since then the Emmy nominee has become known for Late Night with Seth Meyers segments such as “Amber Says What” and “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell.” Ruffin also wrote for the Golden Globes and Robin Thede’s Black Lady Sketch Show.

Peacock has stocked up on nine half-hour episodes of The Amber Ruffin Show, which launches on the free streaming service in September.

And be sure to look to the new streaming service for some comedy from Larry Wilmore, who returns in front of the camera with an untitled show. He’ll interview high-profile folks from entertainment, sports and politics.