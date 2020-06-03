Amanda Seales, your favorite outspoken co-host on The Real has chucked the deuces to the popular show.

During an Instagram Live with actor, producer and advocate Brandon Dixon (Power, Jesus Christ Superstar), Seales revealed that her contract was up on the daytime gabfest and she decided not to renew it.

The hourlong conversation between the two not only touched on the intersection of consciousness and work, but also why Seales decided to pass on the opportunity to continue her gig on the Emmy Award winning show after six months.

“I didn’t renew it, because it doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to. And where the people who are speaking to me in disparaging ways are not being handled,” Seales said unapologetically.

“I’m not at a space where as a full Black woman,” she continued, “I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for Black voices to be at the top too.”

Seales joined Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jeannie Mai as the fifth co-host in January 2020, replacing Tamar Braxton who was fired from the show.

Fans tweeted their support for the comedian’s departure and some saw it coming because Seales is “vocal and passionate about Black community racial issues.”

I can’t say I didn’t see #AmandaSeales exit from #TheReal coming. She is too vocal and passionate about black community racial issues. She definitely elevated the social issue conversation. Her voice is very necessary all things considered. ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/bd9hAylwMY — Gītūnio 🇰🇪 (@NiGitunio) June 3, 2020

Others were proud of Seales for protecting her space and deciding to rep Black folks “in the most truthful light.”

I’m so proud of @amandaseales for protecting here peace of mind and continuing to do her best to represent us in the most truthful light! I strive to have that level of integrity in my life! 🖤🤎🖤🤎🖤🤎🖤🤎🖤🤎🖤🤎🖤🤎🖤🤎 — DEANDRE (@J_Buffy25) June 3, 2020

Check out the full conversation above. Seales shares her truth around the 40-minute mark.