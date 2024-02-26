Here Are All The Winners At The 30th SAG Awards

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, was streamed live globally on Netflix, marking a historic first for both the awards show and the streaming giant. The ceremony, held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, distinguished itself from other award shows by avoiding the customary bleeps and eliminating ad breaks, allowing for an uninterrupted celebration.

The event marked the first SAG Awards since last year’s prolonged actors’ strike in Hollywood, a topic that resurfaced throughout the evening. The ceremony also served as the final major entertainment awards event before the upcoming Oscars.

Despite the absence of an official host, Idris Elba took the stage. Elba not only opened and closed the show but also provided laughs and charm throughout the duration of the show.

The night’s winners included familiar faces from acclaimed projects like The Bear, Oppenheimer, and Beef, as anticipated. Da’Vine Joy Randolph of The Holdovers, and Ayo Edebiri of The Bear, both secured well-deserved victories.

The cast of Succession led with five nominations, securing the top honor for Best Ensemble. In the motion picture categories, Barbie and Oppenheimer each earned four nominations, including recognition in the coveted ensemble cast category.

See below for the full list winners at the 30th SAG Awards.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” *WINNER

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun, “Beef” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Ali Wong, “Beef” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” *WINNER

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *WINNER

US actress Ayo Edebiri poses in the press room with the awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for “The Bear” during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” *WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear” *WINNER

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” *WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us” *WINNER

“The Mandalorian”