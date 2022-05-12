‘All American: Homecoming’ Renewed For Second Season At The CW

Courtesy of The CW

The CW announced today that it has renewed All American: Homecoming for a second season.

The college drama is a spinoff of the network’s popular drama All American and takes place at Bringston University. The series stars Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks, Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims, Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, and Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner. Throughout the season Michael Evans Behling – one of 2022’s Young Black Hollywood Stars to Watch – makes guest appearances on the show in order to visit Simone at the fictional HBCU in Atlanta, GA.

“GRATEFUL!,” Jenrette said in a statement on social media about the show’s renewal. “I’ll say more later but for now… the assignment continues!

According to Deadline, the original series has already been renewed for a fifth season and can currently be seen every Monday night on The CW.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in collaboration with Berlanti Productions, All American: Homecoming is executive produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Robbie Rogers. It will join shows such as The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, Walker, and Riverdale in the CW’s schedule for the upcoming season.

Thank you God. Thank you to everyone who supports and believes in what we’ve created. Onward to season 2 🙏🏾✨ https://t.co/sYQJg0aHNz — GirlwithaboysnaMe 🌻 (@GeffriMaya) May 12, 2022

