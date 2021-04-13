Rico Nasty, Seu Jorge And More To Headline AFROPUNK’s Black Spring Virtual Experience

This year, AFROPUNK is continuing its legacy of disrupting pop culture by upping the ante with its Black Spring virtual festival. Hosted by actor-chef Santana Caress Benitez and taking place on April 23, 2021 at 4 PM ET, Rico Nasty, Brazilian singer-songwriter Seu Jorge, and Brazilian thrash band Black Pantera will headline the COVID-safe experience.

“‘Black Spring’ is a moment to celebrate our African lineage and not allow the exploits of colonialism to further separate us whether we speak Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, or Dutch. We are Black,” says Tina Farris, producer of AFROPUNK’s Black Spring.

In addition to this celebration of Afro-Latine and Afro-Caribbean voices, AFROPUNK will, for the first time ever, team up with NPR Music for “Tiny Desk Meets AFROPUNK,” a special concert series to kick-off all the Black Spring festivities. With more than 1,000 recorded performances and over 57 million viewers tuning in each month, the Tiny Desk concert series partnering up with AFROPUNK is a match made in heaven. “Celebrating with Tiny Desk is the perfect partner for this expansion in highlighting Afro-Latine and Afro-Caribbean voices,” Tina Farris shares. “NPR has always been a purveyor of world music, and we are excited about expanding the AFROPUNK tenants with their audience.

The stripped-down set will be curated by longtime AFROPUNK host Jorge “Gitoo” Wright, and include performances by ChocQuibTown, Calma Carmona, Luedji Luna, and Nenny. “NPR Music is thrilled to bring a collaboration with AFROPUNK and Tiny Desk to our audience, specifically in joining their ‘Black Spring’ festival to celebrate and amplify Afro-Latinx and Afro-Caribbean artists,” said Abby O’Neill, ‎NPR Music’s producer of the collaboration.

“AFROPUNK has excelled at artist curation and lifting up new voices throughout their global community. With our combined reach, we can expand the impact and celebration for this special edition of the Tiny Desk,” continues O’Neill.

Inspired by the change in season, the vibrancy of the Afro-Latine and Afro-Caribbean musical community, and ongoing core mission to propel, support, affirm, and learn from these communities at large — AFROPUNK: Black Spring will be a clarion call to all those who yearn to claim one’s freedom and revel in their Blackness unapologetically.

You can view the full list of performers above, then circle your calendar to watch “Tiny Desk Meets AFROPUNK” exclusively on npr.org/music and YouTube on April 23, 2021 at 3 PM ET. Black Spring will broadcast live from Miami, Florida; Bahia, Brazil, and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic only on PlanetAfropunk.com.