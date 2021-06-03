10 Upcoming Music Memoirs We’re Excited About

The enigmatic pop star has gone the way of the dodo bird. Today’s industry insiders are eager to share their experiences at the center of the spotlight in the pages of music memoirs that are more than a little hardcore. Gangster rappers, beloved R&B singers, battle-torn journalists, and autotune titans are recounting their trips to the top of the charts with humor and humility in unique books this year.
Stories usually reserved for VIP sections and the cutting floor are spilling into bookstores this year. And those stars snatched from us before being given the chance to speak their truths are being dissected by some of the biggest names in music journalism. No matter what genre you jones for or what era of music defined your adulthood, we’re sure you’ll find something to pique your curiosity. Check out nine upcoming music memoirs we are looking forward to below.
01
Lil’ Kim: The Queen Bee – Lil’ Kim (11/2)
The original Queen Bee shares how she arrived at the height of hip-hop royalty.
02
From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan – Raekwon with Anthony Bozza (11/9)
As we wait to witness the next season of his clan’s American Saga the rapper is stepping up to tell his own story.
03
Shine Bright – Danyel Smith (2/1/22)
The experienced journalist uses her talent for reporting to tell the personal stories of Black women in Pop music.
04
Off the Record – Camryn Garrett
Garrett follows up Full Disclosure with this Roman à clef about modern entertainment journalism that speaks to the dangers of rape culture.
05
Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah – Kathy Iandoli (8/17)
Extensive research is combined with a series of exclusive interviews to introduce us to the mastery behind the icon.
Atria Books
06
Prince: A Portrait of the Artist – Paul Sexton
Revisit the icon’s knack for reinvention in this well researched professional portrait.
07
Changes An Oral History of Tupac Shakur – Sheldon Pearce (6/8)
Twenty-five years after his life was cut short those who knew and loved the performer tell his story.
08
Can I Mix You a Drink? -T-PAIN, Maxwell Britten, and Kathy Iandoli
The “Buy U a Drank” singer serves up the facts about his songs on the rocks in this fun cocktail manual.
09
From the Streets of Shaolin
One of the journalists who first covered the supergroup compiles the complex story behind the 36 chambers.
10
Promise That You’ll Sing About Me -Miles Marshall Lewis (8/17)
