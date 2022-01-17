9 Titles To Stream On MLK Day

The life, work, and death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has inspired countless documentaries, podcasts, films, and books.
Artists like Ava DuVernay, David Oyelowo, Lee Daniels, Nelsan Ellis, Paul Winfield, Samuel L. Jackson, LeVar Burton, Jeffrey Wright and Courtney B. Vance have worked to keep King’s memory alive in the media through strong performances, award-winning miniseries, and celebrated movies.
While researchers have made efforts to ensure that the nuances in his messages are not lost on the public who were taught more about the legend than the man who inspired it.
See 9 titles you can currently that will teach you more about King and the country that filled him with the insatiable desire to serve below.
01
The “I Have A Dream” Speech
Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers a speech to a crowd of approximately 7,000 people on May 17, 1967 at UC Berkeley’s Sproul Plaza in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
02
MLK The Assassination Tapes
Recently discovered footage is reassembled to piece together the events that led to Dr. King’s shocking assassination in 1968.
03
King in the Wilderness
This documentary explores the later years of King’s life and the criticism he faced before his legacy was sanitized.
04
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
Follow a group of children honoring King’s legacy of shifting the world through words.
05
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr- An Historical Perspective
This documentary follow’s King’s life from his early day’s as a preacher to his rise as a civil rights leader.
06
Selma
This film is just as powerful as it was the day it was released.
07
Selma, Lord, Selma
This 1999 biographical drama tells the story of Bloody Sunday through the eyes of an 11-year-old Black girl played by Jurnee Smollett.
08
BET Her Presents… Becoming: Michelle Obama In Conversation
BET Her is airing a special edition of Becoming: Michelle Obama where the author will share a conversation with Yara Shahidi to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.
09
The 1619 Project
Learn about the foundation of the country where King’s dream was formed.