The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire gave us an Easter Sunday treat to remember April 4 with a soulful Verzuz. Each group showed up ready to reflect on their decades of success on the Triller app with host Steve Harvey and D-Nice who served as their mutual DJ.
Harvey gushed over his love of their work throughout the event. He shared several stories about how their music impacted him at every stage of this life from high school courtships, to college concerts, to dancing at one of his daughter’s nuptials. The nearly half a million viewers did the same in the comments revealing the many ways the artists contributed to their special moments.
The virtual competition series was created to celebrate legends and foundersSwizz Beatz and Timbaland reinforced that mission by tapping the musical giants to face off. See 9 moments we loved from Earth Wind & Fire Verzuz The Isley Brothers below.
01
Ronald Isley’s Runs
Mr. Biggs and his cane sparkled when performing select singles from the 28 platinum albums he shares with his brother.
02
The Mutual Love And Respect
Each group spouted love for their opponents and their bandmates throughout the evening. Black men openly loving on one another? We love to see it!
03
Earth And Wind And Fire Performing The National Cookout Anthems
The band’s perfect pitch and synchronized steps were only upstaged by memories of asking if our cousins could sleep over while “Reasons” blared from somebody’s borrowed speakers.
04
Ernie Isley’s Guitar Playing
The Isley brother showed off the skills that inspired countless samples during several cuts including Harvest for The World.
05
The Production Glow Up
We enjoyed seeing celebrities melt down and cover for one another while trying to navigate technical difficulties but something about seeing Verzuz take their presentation to the next level made us swell with pride. This round of the series featured a polished set, quality lighting, and camera tricks and founder Swizz Beatz hinted at more developments in the future. “We’re just starting Verzuz,” he wrote in the comments.
06
Steve Harvey
The media mogul showed up sharp as a tack in his lavender suit, two-toned fur and wide brimmed white hat. If it’s one thing Lori Harvey’s daddy is gon’ do it’s give us a lewk!
07
Learning The Story ‘Behind At Your Best You Are Love’
The Isley brothers performed the lyrical love letter that became an Aaliyah hit with their signature suaveness before Ernie Isley shared the motivation behind their writing choices. “We were always trying when it came to our love songs to deliberately compliment a woman,” he said.
08
D-Nice’s Love Song Medley
The DJ behind this year’s quarantine baby boom spun a mini set of sexy jams from both groups at Harvey’s request. The salute to old school baby making music was so smooth that Harvey lept out of his seat to serve choreo during Earth Wind & Fire’s “Would You Mind.”
“A lot of ya’ll was conceived on that,” he quipped.
09
The Surprise Group Finale
Earth Wind & Fire joined The Isley Brothers for a duet of the legendary “For the Love of You (Part 1 & 2).” They even let Steve Harvey sing a few bars in between stretches of pouring out a little liquor.