The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire gave us an Easter Sunday treat to remember April 4 with a soulful Verzuz. Each group showed up ready to reflect on their decades of success on the Triller app with host Steve Harvey and D-Nice who served as their mutual DJ.

Harvey gushed over his love of their work throughout the event. He shared several stories about how their music impacted him at every stage of this life from high school courtships, to college concerts, to dancing at one of his daughter’s nuptials. The nearly half a million viewers did the same in the comments revealing the many ways the artists contributed to their special moments.

The virtual competition series was created to celebrate legends and founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland reinforced that mission by tapping the musical giants to face off. See 9 moments we loved from Earth Wind & Fire Verzuz The Isley Brothers below.