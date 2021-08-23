6 Black Girl Magic Moments From Hot 97 Summer Jam 2021

Despite inclement weather conditions, Hot 97 didn’t let a torrential downpour stop their show. This year’s Summer Jam was one for the books and fans showed up to engage in all the festivities the concert had to offer – rain slickers, ponchos and all. There was never a dull moment on stage from the moment Saweetie opened the show to A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s incredible performance featuring surprise guests and being presented with certified platinum accolades.
Summer Jam delivered, as promised, a night full of surprises. DJ Megan Ryte brought out chart-topping heavy-hitters including Kranium, A$AP Ferg, Capella Grey, and Movado to set the bar high for the rest of the night. Shenseea performed her “Blessed” hit, which sent the audience into a frenzy, and DMX’s daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr., celebrated her birthday on-stage as they paid tribute to her Grammy award-winning late father. If last night was a declaration of anything, it’s that Black women are winning in the music industry and we never let up no matter the adversity. Check out the top Black Girl Magic moments from the annual event below.
Dreamdoll’s Surprise Performance
“Whoopty” rapper CJ surprised concertgoers with a performance by “Lil Freak” collaborator Dreamdoll. Though she was initially supposed to perform on the Festival Stage, the BX-bred rapper performed her hit single, “Ah Ah Ah” featuring Fivio Foreign on the mainstage.
A Boogie Brings Out Audrey Jackson, Pop Smoke’s Mother
During his headlining performance, A Boogie wit da Hoodie brought Audrey Jackson, mother of the late Pop Smoke, onto the Summer Jam stage. As she thanked fans for always supporting her son and protecting her family, she let out a New York “yerrr” before exiting the stage.
Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
H.E.R.’s Surprise Performance
As the stage lit up in her signature purple hue, fans knew what time it was. As part of A Boogie’s closing performance, H.E.R. performed “Damage” live.
Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Cardi B Pops Up For Pregnant Performance
During the Migos’ performance of their latest album ‘Culture III’, Cardi B joined her husband Offset along with Takeoff and Quavo for “Type Sh*t.” Pregnancy glow and all, Cardi B came iced out and with a red lace front that slayed.
Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Lil Kim and Remy Ma Pay Tribute To Hip-Hop
During the DMX tribute headed by Swizz Beatz, rap icons Remy Ma and Lil Kim made a surprise appearance on stage alongside Fat Joe.
Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Saweetie’s Opening Performance
The Icy Gang Queen opened Hot 97’s Summer Jam with “My Type,””Best Friend,” and “Tap In.”