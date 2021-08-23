6 Black Girl Magic Moments From Hot 97 Summer Jam 2021

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Despite inclement weather conditions, Hot 97 didn’t let a torrential downpour stop their show. This year’s Summer Jam was one for the books and fans showed up to engage in all the festivities the concert had to offer – rain slickers, ponchos and all. There was never a dull moment on stage from the moment Saweetie opened the show to A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s incredible performance featuring surprise guests and being presented with certified platinum accolades.

Summer Jam delivered, as promised, a night full of surprises. DJ Megan Ryte brought out chart-topping heavy-hitters including Kranium, A$AP Ferg, Capella Grey, and Movado to set the bar high for the rest of the night. Shenseea performed her “Blessed” hit, which sent the audience into a frenzy, and DMX’s daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr., celebrated her birthday on-stage as they paid tribute to her Grammy award-winning late father. If last night was a declaration of anything, it’s that Black women are winning in the music industry and we never let up no matter the adversity. Check out the top Black Girl Magic moments from the annual event below.