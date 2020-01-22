Photo by iam Se7en on Unsplash

With temperatures dropping, it’s the perfect time of year to pick up a good book.

After reviewing hundreds of books that swept their way into ESSENCE offices over the last few months, we’ve paired down the 24 books we’re really excited to read this winter.

In our winter round-up, we’ve included authors that every Black author should know—such as Walter Mosley, Terry McMillan and Jason Reynolds, who was just named by the Library of Congress as the seventh National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature.

We’ve also included books across genres—from young adult to science fiction to romantic novels—that will keep you turning the page. And since Black History Month and Women’s History Month all happen in winter, we’ve included some titles that are perfect to use to celebrate respectively.

Let’s get into it.

