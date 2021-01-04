21 Books We Can’t Wait To Read In 2021

JGI/Jamie Grill

Twenty twenty-first’s crop of beach reads, complex satires, self-help books, and personal essay collections are full of nuanced takes on the Black experience transporting readers from the swelter of Florida sidewalks to old money enclaves in New England.

Scribes are visiting different settings, and asking new questions in their work after a year of confinement and contemplation… Black scientists are encouraging us to look to the heavens for answers… After the natural hair community birthed changes in the media and legal representation, Black poets are connecting cultural traditions to spiritual experiences… Political insiders are inspiring us to question every aspect of our country’s constitutional legacy… And, lastly, while swipes of the thumb may be passing for courtship off the page, today’s Black writers are keeping romance alive.

See the 21 books we are most excited about reading in 2021 below.