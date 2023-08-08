The 2023 Made in America Festival Canceled Due To “Severe Circumstances Outside of Production Control”

Photo Credit: A. Ricketts for Visit Philadelphia

The 2023 Made In America Festival in Philadelphia has been canceled because of “severe circumstances outside of production control,” organizers said.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers,” Made in America said in a tweet, “and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

The festival is expected to return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway next year. All ticket holders for the 2023 event will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

SZA and Lizzo were slated as the headliners for this year’s festival, which was set to take place on September 2-3. Additional artists included Mase, Cam’ron, Ice Spice, Miguel, and Metro Boomin, among others.