One of the most highly anticipated moments in music is finally here – this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. According to Variety, the 2021 honorees include Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, and the Go-Go’s.

The 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on October 30 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. At-home viewers who are also SiriusXM subscribers can view the live casting, while an edited version will be available on HBO and its streamer HBO Max.

Additional 2021 honorees include Kraftwerk and LL Cool J, who has been nominated several times in the past but did not appear on the general ballot for 2021. The Queens-bred rapper will be given the “Musical Excellence Award.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 18: Jay-Z is seen on September 18, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

According to People, this year’s pool was referred to as “the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization,” with the inclusion of three women and two Black artists. This year’s induction will be Turner’s second, her first being in 1991 as one half of the infamous Ike and Tina duo. This is the first year that Turner was nominated as a solo artist. King and Turner are the second women to be selected for induction twice, with Stevie Nicks being the first.

Additional nominees who did not make the ballot for the final six inductees included Chaka Khan, Mary J. Blige, and Dionne Warwick.