16 Best Books To Have On Your Radar As You Start Your New Year

Credit: Coloors Hunter – Chasseur de Couleurs

It’s the top of the year, a time of new beginnings, reflection, and being intentional about growth as we forge ahead into the year. And, it’s the opportune time to refresh our bookshelves, organize our TBR lists, and get caught up on the newest works of our favorite authors, or learn about new ones. From historical fiction novels like The American Queen and The American Daughters that highlight hidden histories to poetry collections like This Is The Honey and Psalms of My People, there are several selections of books included from various genres to have on your radar at the top of the year.

While there are a few noteworthy books from last year that you may have missed to consider as well, the book list below includes noteworthy titles with publish dates ranging mostly from January to early April.

The American Queen

The American Queen by Vanessa Miller

Genre: Historical Fiction, Historical (January 30th, 2024)

Imagine a Kingdom in America in the late 19th century where a Black woman reigns. Vanessa Miller’s newest novel The American Queen, which is based on a true story, tells the story of William and Louella Montgomery, and the “Kingdom of Happy Land”. Miller masterfully shares the story of enslaved people, their brave and bold audacity to live a free and harmonious life, and a time and place hidden in American history.

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid

Genre: Literary Fiction, Women’s Fiction (January 30th, 2024)

From the New York Times Bestselling Author Kiley Reid, comes the vibrant and brilliantly written coming-of-age story about “money, indiscretion, and bad behavior”. Millie Cousins, a Residential Assistant at The University of Arkansas, just wants to graduate from college and get a good job. But, after a visiting professor offers her an “unusual opportunity”, things get strange due to “friends”, dorm pranks, and much more. Come and Get It is a page-turner and has been hailed by “Vogue’s Best Books of 2024”, and a Most Anticipated Book of the Year by Good Housekeeping, Time, and Oprah Daily to name a few.

The Queen of Sugar Hill: A Novel of Hattie McDaniel by ReShonda Tate

Genre: Biographical Fiction, Contemporary Literature, Historical Fiction (January 30th, 2024)

Hattie McDaniel was the first Black woman to win an Oscar in 1940 for her role in Gone With The Wind, yet she did not fully get the opportunity to enjoy the accolades. The Queen of Sugar Hill takes readers on a ride “through World War II and into a new era of Black Hollywood”. This book doesn’t magnify the “mammy” caricature that McDaniel was known for, it beautifully showcases her highs and lows within the industry, and highlights her friendships with both Black and White people in Hollywood. There are strong themes of resilience, perseverance, and overcoming within this book, and it also sheds light on old Hollywood.

THIS IS THE HONEY: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets edited by Kwame Alexander

Genre: Poetry, Fiction, African American and Black (January 30th, 2024)

With This Is The Honey, #1 New York Times Bestselling author, poet, educator, and Emmy award-winning producer Kwame Alexander, author of Why Fathers Cry at Night has beautifully curated a thorough and unique compilation of prose that spans generations. From Nikki Giovanni’s “Quilting the Black-Eyed Pea” to Rhonda Taylor’s “Blood Memory” the selection of poems poignantly showcases a vast spectrum of Black voices that touch upon many of the lived experiences of Black folks, and beyond. The collection shares the works of Alice Walker, Rita Dove, Amanda Gorman, Evie Shockley, and Mahogany L. Browne among many others.

Redwood Court

Redwood Court by Delana R.A. Dameron

Genre: Fiction (February 6th, 2024)

Redwood Court exquisitely paints a portrait of Black Southern life, and in her debut novel, Delana R.A. Dameron meticulously orchestrates a leading cast of characters that leap right off of the pages of this book! In this coming-of-age novel, readers get a glimpse of life through the eyes of the family’s youngest daughter. The writing is nuanced, succinct, and brilliant.

Sex, Lies and Sensibility by Nikki Payne

Genre: Romance, Fiction (February 13th, 2024)

If you’re a fan of Jane Austen novels or a fan of the Bridgerton book series, Nikki Payne’s modern contemporary take on Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility you will absolutely love Payne’s newest novel Sex, Lies and Sensibility. When Nora discovers that she’s her father’s secret child, not only does she and her inherit a not-so-cute beach house in the backwoods of Maine, but she soon realizes that a man is taking up occupancy in their newly inherited property. And, she soon learns that she is in for more than she has bargained for. Not only does Sex, Lies and Sensibility center on Black and brown lead characters, Payne’s writing also seductively entrances readers into a hilarious and intense web of desire with unexpected twists and turns.

American Negra by Natasha A. Alford

Genre: Memoir (February 27th, 2024)

In her debut, author Natasha Alford’s memoir explores her journey of being both Black and Puerto Rican. Despite growing up working-class in Upstate, New York, Alford graduated from Harvard and has entered many boardrooms as the Vice President of Digital Content for TheGrio and a CNN Political Analyst. Her memoir American Negra examines “race, gender, culture and class.”

Watch Where They Hide: A Jordan Manning Novel by Tamron Hall

Genre: Fiction, Mystery, Suspense (March 12th, 2024)

Two-time Emmy-award-winning journalist Tamron Hall’s newest novel Watch Where The Hide is the highly anticipated sequel to As the Wicked Watch. When Marla Hancock, a stay-at-home mom disappears, Shelley, Marla’s sister reaches out to a Black television journalist, Jordan for help. Watch Where They Hide is a thriller that sheds light on investigative journalism and crime reporting. Lovers of suspense books will appreciate this engaging read.

Psalms of My People: A Story of Black Liberation As Told Through Hip-Hop by Lenny Duncan

Genre: Poetry (January 9th, 2024)

In Psalms of My People activist and scholar Lenny Duncan intricately traces the history of Hip-Hop and the contributions of artists back several decades. From artists that range from Lauren Hill to Biggie, Kendrick Lamar to Jay-Z, Duncan reveals that Hip-Hop is a “ modern conduit for Black liberation in this country.” Psalms of My People asks, “Who is a rapper if not a poet? And why not treat the experience of Black poets as sacred, exegeting their prose for truth that we can all apply to our worldview?”

Brooklyn by Tracy Brown

Genre: Contemporary Literature, Urban Fiction (February 27th, 2024)

If you’re a fan of the urban fiction genre, then you’ll love Tracy Brown’s Brooklyn. Brooklyn Melody James has sown some bad seeds in life. As a master manipulator, hustler, and bridge-burner, Brooklyn just may meet her dark fate. Brooklyn reads like an urban saga and is a great fit for lovers of urban lit!

The American Daughters

The American Daughters by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

Genre: Historical Fiction (February 27th, 2024)

Set in antebellum New Orleans, Ady and her mother Sanite have a very strong bond. When Addy and her mother are separated she happens upon Mockingbird Inn, she meets Lenore, an empowered Free Black Woman, and Lenore invites Ady to join a secret society of spies, called the Daughters. If you love learning about unsung histories, hidden societies, and the antebellum South, you will love The American Daughters. It’s an excellent book, that’s skillfully written, and it’s reminiscent of sophisticated historical fiction novels like Mademoiselle Revolution and The Personal Librarian.

Broken by Jessica Pryce

Genre: Nonfiction (March 19th, 2024)

In her new book Broken, Dr. Jessica Pryce shares about the child welfare system from the inside out. Sharing real-life professional experience as well as key insight from caseworkers and Black women’s experiences within the system. According to a release Dr. Pryce has created this book as an invitation to “Readers to witness the harrowing effects of a well-intentioned workforce that has lost its way, demonstrating how separations are often not in a child’s best interests.”

All We Were Promised by Ashton Lattimore

Genre: Fiction, Women’s Fiction, Historical Fiction (April 2nd, 2024)

It’s 1837, and Charlotte has recently escaped from White Oaks Plantation, down south. However, “freedom” in Philadelphia is not quite what she imagined it to be. Yet, once she arrives up north in Philadelphia, she’s locked away and pretends to be her white-passing father’s servant to conceal their new identities from slavecatchers. Charlotte soon meets Nell, a Black socialite and abolitionist from one of Philadelphia’s wealthiest families. Soon, Evie, an enslaved old friend of Charlotte is brought to Philadelphia with a mistress from their old plantation. And, when they attempt to rescue her, much more is possibly jeopardized. All We Were Promised is a textured and nuanced read that showcases the many different experiences of Black women in the 19th century. In her debut novel, author Ashton Lattimore masterfully weaves together the lives of three women of color, all at different stations in life, or so it seems. It’s a must-read!

Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? by Crystal Smith-Paul

Genre: Contemporary Literature, Saga, Historical Fiction (2023)

Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? reads like a glamorous, fast-paced television series. When Kitty Karr Tate, a leading White actress dies, she leaves her multimillion-dollar estate to her neighbors, The St. John sisters. The St. John sisters are Black, wealthy, beautiful, and have careers and social lives that rival any young socialite. But, why would one of Hollywood’s leading ladies leave her estate to The St. John’s sisters? With her debut novel, Crystal Smith-Paul admirably sheds light on old Hollywood, and secret societies, and even digs into some of the psychological implications of “passing” and so much more. If you did not get a chance to read Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? in 2023, it must be on your TBR list to read at the top of 2024. Not only was it a “Reese’s Book Club Pick”, it was also named one of Reader’s Digest Best Books of 2023.

The Other Princess: A Novel of Queen Victoria’s Goddaughter by Denny S. Bryce

Genre: Biographical Fiction, Historical Fiction (October 3, 2023)

Published in late 2023, The Other Princess shares the real-life story of Sarah Forbes Bonetta, the African who was raised in Queen Victoria’s court. This moving novel brilliantly delves into the life of an enslaved African princess, who was rescued and presented to Queen Victoria as a gift. This compelling story provides a glimpse into the duality of her lived experience as both royalty living a life of privilege, and her trials navigating systemic racism.

27 Summers: My Journey to Freedom, Forgiveness, and Redemption During My Time in Angola Prison by Ronald Olivier

Genre: Faith, Non-Fiction, Memoir (November 7th, 2023)

We often hear of the trauma and pain that result from getting a long prison sentence. But, in Ronald Olivier’s 27 Summers, he shares his real-life testimony of how he served almost 30 decades behind bars for second-degree murder in Angola Prison, one of the most dangerous prisons in the country. And, how it was the grace and mercy of God that met him along the way and led him on a path of hope. It’s a very inspiring and motivational read that sends the message that no matter the situation that you are placed in, with faith, all things are possible. In a release, he boldly shares of his journey “I was a foolish kid who made terrible choices, and I deserved to be punished for them. But even though the penal system would have happily left me locked away until I died and called it justice, God never gave up on me. He had other plans. Just like he does for every single one of us.”