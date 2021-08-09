13 Books To Celebrate National Book Lovers Day

Books help us understand ourselves and one another. They serve as mediators, bed warmers, and best friends; passports to other continents and perspectives.
Novels are the mirrors we need to see our roles in the world clearly. They’re also the covers we hide underneath when that role becomes too much to bear. In the pages of Jasmine Guillory, Tia Williams and Alyssa Cole we see our fairy tales. In the voices of Kiley Reid, Candice Carty-Williams, and Zakiya Dalila Harris we hear our struggles.
Books are gifts that renew the spirit. They educate us into finding a new way when the old ones fail us. They also help us find new friends to love and learn beside. Communities are springing up all over #bookstagram to give us a chance to discuss our favorite page-turners without leaving our couches.
Celebrate National Book Lover’s Day wherever you are with one of these 13 picks below.
01
The Motherlode – 100+ Women Who Made Hip Hop – Clover Hope
The writer and editor presents an “illustrated history,” of hip-hop’s foremothers.
02
Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir – Ashley C. Ford
Ford makes us rethink everything we know about Black matriarchal culture with her careful and generous language.
03
Sisters In Arms – Kaia Alderson
This historical novel is based on the real stories and struggles of the women of the 6888th Postal Battalion the “first all-Black, all woman army unit.”
04
Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir Of Survival And Hope – Carmelo Anthony
The newest Los Angeles Laker takes fans on a trip through what he’s learned on and off the court in this memoir about how he became one of the biggest names in basketball.
05
Run- Book One Abrams ComicArts
The prolific story of Congressmen John Lewis is retold in this first of a series of graphic novels.
06
The Last Nomad -Shugri Said Salh
This coming-of-age tale chronicles the impact of societal change on a family lineage.
07
Courageous Faith – Dr. Debbye Turner Bell
The journalist, businesswoman, and the first Miss Missouri recalls everything she went through to achieve her successes and describes the faith that assured her she could do so.
08
Set Boundaries, Find Peace- A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself – Nedra Glover Tawwab
Flip through this if you feel Superwoman syndrome preparing to swallow you whole. It probably won’t stave off all your stress but it’s a start.
09
You Ought To Do A Story Bout Me – Ted Jackson
Jackie Wallace’s life story is told through the lens of his friendship with photo journalist Ted Jackson.
10
Shine Bright – Danyel Smith
The accomplished writer turns to shining a light on crossover acts.
11
In Every Mirror She’s Black – Lola Akinmade Åkerström
While rogue twitter fingers were waging diaspora wars, Akinmade Åkerström was crafting an engaging novel that presents the nuanced experiences of Black women from all walks of life. The author takes on misogynoir masterfully in this book that’s never quite what you think it is.
12
The Other Black Girl – Zakiya Dalila Harris
If the shady co-worker from Queenie was your favorite character you will love this inside look at what it means to be the “other Black girl.”
13
The Spy In 3B -Nana Malone
The prolific indie writer adds some mystery to her sexy storytelling.
