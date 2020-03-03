12 TV Shows And Movies To Binge This Spring

Whether you watch at home or trek to a theater, this slate of screen gems is chock-full of comedic breakouts and dramatic heavy hitters who are definitely worth your time.
This interview originally appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of ESSENCE magazine, available on newsstands now.
01
CHERISH THE DAY - Premiered February 11
Ava DuVernay is back with more Black love. This OWN anthology series, starring Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller (above), is about the life of a couple. Each episode spans a single day, and the narrative highlights the major moments in a relationship that compel people to stay.
02
HUNTERS - Premiered February 21
Tiffany Boone stars alongside Al Pacino in this Jordan Peele–produced Amazon Prime drama about a group of Nazi hunters who discover hundreds of highranking Nazis living among them. When the hunters find out the terrorists’ plans to stage a Fourth Reich, the 1977 New York City–set show gets bloody.
03
High Fidelity - Premiered February 14
The 2000 film turned Hulu series gets a redux with Zoë Kravitz (above left) as the jaded record store owner, Rob.
04
TWENTIES - March 4
Lena Waithe is bringing BET its first show with an LGBTQ+ lead. Loosely based on Waithe’s own start in the entertainment industry, Twenties follows Hattie, a queer Black woman, and her two straight friends, Marie and Nia, as they chase their dreams in Los Angeles during their twenties.
05
Black Monday - March 15
With the stock market crashing royally, Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Don Cheadle, above right) shirks all responsibilities in the Showtime series he leads alongside Regina Hall.
06
LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE - March 18
Based on the best-selling novel, this Hulu miniseries stars Kerry Washington (above left) as a single mother who has just moved to an Ohio suburb. After crossing paths with the quintessential white-picketfence Richardson family, led by Reese Witherspoon’s character, she upends their lives in this tale of secrets, scandal and arson.
07
SELF MADE: INSPIRED BY THE LIFE OF MADAM C.J. WALKER - March 20
One of America’s first Black millionaires and our first woman self-made one is getting a Netflix series. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (above left) plays the Black hair care pioneer in this program based on the biography On Her Own Ground by the entrepreneur’s great great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles.
08
How to Get Away With Murder - April 2
With six adrenaline-inducing seasons in the books, Viola Davis and her killer instinct law students finally say farewell to the ABC series.
09
No Time to Die - April 10
After a self-imposed seclusion, 007 steps back into action with the help of trusty Moneypenny (Naomie Harris, above left).
10
Insecure - April 12
The fourth season of the HBO series returns and Issa (Issa Rae, above left) is back with new energy, a job she loves and her own home, but how will she navigate leveling up?
11
CHARM CITY KINGS - April 17
In this flick a Baltimore teen (portrayed by Queen & Slim’s Jahi Di’Allo Winston) has to decide between the straightand-narrow path his mother (Teyonah Parris) has set and the lure of gang life. With a story cowritten by Barry Jenkins and directed by Angel Manuel Soto, this project features rapper Meek Mill’s acting debut.
12
Antebellum - April 24
When a horrifying past intertwines with her successful present, Veronica (played by Janelle Monáe) finds herself questioning what’s real.