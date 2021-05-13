12 Black Women Talk Show Hosts To Tune Into Right Now

Jeff Neira

Yesterday it was announced that The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be coming to a close after 19 seasons. On May 11, staff and crew of the talk show were informed of Degeneres’ decision and, on today’s episode, the comedian will publicly discuss her decision to end the show with longtime friend Oprah Winfrey. In speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres explained, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged, and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

As disappointed as some may be to learn the show is coming to an end in 2022, there’s no shortage of Black girl curated, hosted, and produced shows to watch across all networks. Whether you’re a woman who likes her news with her coffee or you’re a youngster who prefers to get your news from YouTube and Instagram live, these ladies have something for everyone in the talk show realm. From Soledad O’Brien’s new BET show, Disrupt & Dismantle, deconstructing and posing questions about structural racism to Wendy Williams’ self-titled gossip show filled with hot topics, these Black women have your attention and the ratings and renewed seasons to prove it.

So, if you’re looking to fill the void Degeneres is leaving, flip the channel to the next station and get a glimpse of some Black women hosts who are killing it on the talk show circuit right now.

01 Tamron Hall ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ airs on weekdays at 1PM. Hosted by the former ‘Today Show,’ MSNBC, and NBC news anchor and correspondent, Hall hosts a feel-good show which won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season. Jeff Neira 02 Wendy Williams “The Wendy Williams Show” is best known for the necessary tea spill all across entertainment. From exclusive interviews on her hot pink couch to today’s Hot Topics, viewers are in for an entertainment treat. 03 Whoopi Goldberg As a co-host of ‘The View,’ Goldberg’s often-relatable commentary and realist perspective has given the show a host of viral social media moments and even spawned a few hilarious memes. For her co-hosting role, she earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host in 2014. 04 Soledad O’Brien The “Very Opinionated” host is taking on a new talk show on BET. O’Brien hosts ‘Disrupt & Dismantle,’ where she serves as the face and voice of a show that addresses structural racism in America head-on. 05 Robin Roberts Before becoming the co-anchor on Good Morning America in 2005, Roberts was a sportscaster on ESPN for 15 years. Roberts welcomes America on the nationwide talk show alongside George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan. 06 Keke Palmer In 2014, Palmer became the youngest talk-show host in TV history with ‘Just Keke’ at 20-years-old. In August 2019, Palmer became the official co-host of ‘Strahan, Sara and Keke’, which was taken off the air in 2020. 07 Black Girl Podcast Hosted by Sapphira Martin, Scottie Beam, Alysha P., Gia Peppers, and Bexx Francois, ‘Black Girl Podcast’ is a must-have for your podcast playlist. Your daily dose of Black girl magic will be distributed from the podcast to your ears as they talk about careers, relationships, and mental health. Currently, Beam is the co-host on “Okay, Now Listen!” with Sylvia Obell on Netflix’s Strong Black Lead. 08 Sheryl Underwood Following the infamous controversy involving Sharon Osbourne, ‘The Talk’ is back on the air! Sheryl Underwood has been on the show since September 2011 and has since been awarded with Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. 09 Loni Love The comedian-turned-talk show host is sure to give you a good laugh when you turn to ‘The Real.’ Virtually alongside Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, this millennial and Gen X geared talk show is the perfect late afternoon show for all types of girl chat for women of color. 10 Zonnique Pullins We’ve seen the original OMG Girlz member grow up before our eyes from her sweet sixteen to her girl group days. Now, the “Winner” singer and new mother to baby Hunter is the co-host of FOX Soul’s “The Mix” alongside Jazz Anderson, Jamie DuBose, Anton Peeples, and fellow ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ alumni Romeo Miller. The show tackles all topics from music and entertainment to social justice from a Generation Z and millennial standpoint. 11 Lisaraye McCoy If there’s one thing that this ‘Players Club’ actress will give you, it’s her unfiltered opinion – and we’re here for it. On FOX Soul’s ‘Cocktails With Queens,’ McCoy sits with Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson, and Vivica A. Fox to spill and serve the latest tea in entertainment, current events, and politics. 12 Nina Parker You can catch Nina Parker’s hilarious commentary as a co-host on E! Nightly Pop. The budding fashion designer also runs down the best in red carpet looks for the network during award season. (Photo By: Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)