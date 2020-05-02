11 TV Shows And Movies To Stream In May
With another month comes another thirty-something days to pass the time as we navigate our new normal as a result of COVID-19. But in between dreaded Zoom conference calls and daily FaceTime check-ins to make sure at-risk members of our families haven’t ventured out of their homes unnecessarily, everyone’s asking: What should I watch next? Well, we’re glad you asked. 

This month is shaping up to be a great one for our Strong Black Leads and we’ve put together the only viewing guide you need. From series premieres and season finales to movie releases you can stream, here’s what you should be watching throughout May. 

01
May 1: Hollywood (Netflix)
Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman) and Jeremy Pope (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud and Choir Boy) are part of the main cast of Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix project, a purposeful rewriting of the Golden Age of Hollywood. An actress who wants to play more than maids and an aspiring screenwriter who happens to be gay, respectively, the pair’s characters help the limited series answer the question of what the industry might look like today if those traditionally on its margins were in charge.
Jeremy Pope (left) as Archie and Darren Criss as Raymond in Netflix's Hollywood
02
May 1: Upload (Amazon Prime)
Singer Andy Allo takes center stage in this Amazon Prime sci-fi series about the digital afterlife, where people can upload themselves into their desired eternal resting place. She plays a living woman who is also the handler of a newly-deceased man in his version of heaven. Comedian Zainab Johnson also stars.
Andy Allo (left) and Zainab Johnson in Upload
03
May 5: mixed-ish (ABC)
Season one of the black-ish spinoff starring Tika Sumpter and narrated by Tracee Elliss Ross comes to an end. It has not yet been picked up for a second season.
MIXED-ISH - "You Got It All" - In the season finale of "mixed-ish," Alicia and Paul are both offered jobs to work on Jesse Jackson's presidential campaign, but Alicia's law firm makes her an enticing offer to stay. Rainbow struggles to define her racial identity as "mixed" when she's given a form to answer "black" or "white" on an all-new episode, TUESDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) MYKAL-MICHELLE HARRIS, GARY COLE, CHRISTINA ANTHONY, ARICA HIMMEL, MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR, TIKA SUMPTER
04
May 8: The Eddy (Netflix)
Perennial fave André Holland plays an ex-pianist who runs a struggling Parisian nightclub in this musical drama miniseries from the director of La La Land. Amandla Stenberg also stars in the Netflix project.
Amandla Stenberg (left) and Andre Holland in The Eddy
05
May 14: How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
After six heart-palpitating seasons, Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating and her frazzled band of law students bid goodbye to the ABC series.
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER - "What If Sam Wasn't the Bad Guy This Whole Time?" - Annalise learns unexpected and shocking details about Sam's past. Meanwhile, Connor and Michaela feel the pressure when the FBI learns there is new evidence in the case; and Frank and Bonnie's history is explored, revealing what originally fractured their relationship, on an all-new episode of "How to Get Away with Murder," THURSDAY, APRIL 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Ali Goldstein)
06
May 17: Snowpiercer (TNT)
Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs, of Hamilton fame, leads this ensemble-rich, television adaptation of the 2013 film of the same name. Set seven years after the world froze over, the TNT dramatic thriller follows the remnants of society that survived, all of whom are passengers on a perpetually-moving train where social injustice and class warfare persist.
Daveed Diggs and Katie McGuinness in Snowpiercer
07
May 22: Homecoming (Amazon Prime)
The critically-acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series starring Stephan James as a war vet transitioning into civilian life is back for a second season. Janelle Monae has replaced Julia Roberts as the series’ female lead, playing a woman who wakes in a rowboat in the middle of a lake with no memory of how she got there or who she is.
Stephan James (left) and Janelle Monae in the second season of Homecoming
08
May 22: The Lovebirds (Netflix)
Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star in this interracial romantic comedy as a couple navigating a defining moment in their relationship when they suddenly become entangled in a murder mystery. It’s now being released on Netflix as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Issa Rae as Leilani, Kumail Nanjiana as Jibran of "The Lovebirds."
09
May 27: On the Record (HBO Max)
This hotly-debated documentary centering testimonies of several women who’ve accused the hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault will stream on the HBO’s new platform, HBO MAX.
On the Record documentary
10
May 27: Legendary (HBO Max)
A voguing dance competition series inspired by the world of ballroom, this HBO MAX show features rapper Megan Thee Stallion, stylist Law Roach and ballroom icon Leiomy Maldonado on its judging panel. It’s hosted by choreographer and ballroom legend Dashaun Wesley.
Law Roach to appear in the competition series Legendary
11
May 29: Ramy (Hulu)
Hulu’s Golden Globe-winning series, about a first generation Egyptian-American (Ramy Youssef) navigating his spirituality in a politically divided New Jersey neighborhood, returns for its sophomore season. This time, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali joins the cast as as the titular chracter’s spiritual guide in what promises to be another season of nuanced portryals of Muslim identity.
Ramy Youssef (left) and Mahershala Ali in Ramy
