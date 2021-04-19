11 Films To Watch Before The Oscars On April 25

The upcoming 93rd Annual Academy Awards ceremony will highlight some of the best talent Black Hollywood has to offer on both sides of the camera.

Six years after April Reign created the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite to highlight the lack of diversity among those honored at the prestigious event, the cinematic landscape has changed. A number of talented Black filmmakers, actors, screenwriters, hair and makeup professionals, and producers have received nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for their work on film projects this year.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020): (L to R) Michael Potts as Slow Drag, Chadwick Boseman as Levee and Colman Domingo as Cutler. Cr. David Lee / Netflix

Black creatives, and performers are nominated in a variety of categories, including Best Original Score, Best Supporting Actor, Best Documentary Feature, Short Film (Live Action), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Song.

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars in ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI Photo: Patti Perret/Amazon Studios

Projects on the 20201 Oscars ballot chronicle Black strife and resilience and speak to Black creativity, beauty, and unity.

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards will air on April 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST. See 11 titles you need to see before Hollywood’s biggest night that you can stream today below.

Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar All Rights Reserved

