11 Fall Festivals Worth Popping Out For
Flower crown season has fallen by the wayside but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the music festival experience.  This fall, music festivals are popping up in cities across the country, offering a return to in-person concerts from a safe distance.

Hilton is offering fans of all things IRL an opportunity to convert their Hilton Honors Points into event credits on Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com for the first time ever.  This unique program allows users to connect their Ticket Master accounts to their Hilton Honors accounts and combine what they rack up with cold hard cash to gain access to the moments they’ve been dreaming about. That means you can turn that next week long work trip or afternoon staycation into an afternoon or weekend of dancing your cares away.  The hotel giant is also launching the Hilton Honors Experiences Platform, a members-only marketplace that provides exclusive access to VIP festival packages around the world. 

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Photographers: Walik Goshorn, Antoine DeBrill and Valerie Magan

Whether you’re a member of the loyalty rewards program or not, you’re likely to find several of your faves on at least a few of these lineups. So dust off that passport and check out 11 fall festivals worth popping out for below.

Governors Ball Music Festival (New York, NY) – September 24-26
See Princess Nokia, A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, Leon Bridges, and BJ The Chicago Kid take over the Empire State.
Afropunk Atlanta – September 25-26
Rico Nasty, Yung Baby Tate and Tems?! Sign us up!
Sugar Hill Music Festival (Harlem, New York) -September 25
Celebrate Harlem’s culture in the historic Sugar Hill section.
Broccoli City Festival (Washington DC) – October 2
The all-ages DC festival with environmental roots will feature performances from Lucky Daye, Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybagg Yo, Justin Skye,and more.
ONE Musicfest (Atlanta) October 9-10
Enjoy a mix of rap and r&b over two days.
BRIC JazzFest Brooklyn- October 21-23
This laid back lineup has all the vibes we need.
EDC Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV) – October 22-24
Honestly sis, you deserve to play with those glow sticks. We won’t judge you.
Rolling Loud (New York) – October 28-30
The Diplomats, Griselda, Bobby Shrumda, Young MA and 50? Excuse us while we put some Timbs on layaway.
EDC Orlando – November 12-14
Afrojack is performing at this dance festival.
DAY N VEGAS – November 12-14
Tortuga Music Festival (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) – November 14-16
Pitbull is bringing the party to this beach bash.
