McDonald’s Supports HBCU’s | The Black and Positively Golden Scholarship Program

McDonald’s USA

For decades, McDonald’s has continued to show their dedication and commitment to the community by providing job opportunities, warm affordable meals and educational funding to those who need it the most. To continue their mission, McDonald’s has also taken great pride in specifically supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through a number of student assistant scholarship opportunities, sports sponsorships and department funding.

As we head into a new year, this 2023-2024 academic year McDonald’s continues their mission to support Black students with a new partnership, the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program. In partnership with The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Alkeme, this program provides access to mental health resources across the nation and awards $1 million in scholarships, up from $500,000 from the previous year.

McDonald’s believes students should be able to focus on their curriculum/ studies and not have to be burdened with financial stresses during their matriculation and McDonald’s franchise owners nationwide are committed to supporting the movement.

“As HBCU students invest in their future and passions, McDonald’s and its franchisees remain committed to providing the tools and resources they need to help them succeed, “said Courtney Holeman, Greater Richmond, Virginia McDonald’s Franchisee.”Through meaningful partnerships like this, we can ensure students are well-equipped to confidently manage their finances and care for their mental health on their journey to academic success.”

To learn more on the partnership as well as qualifications on the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship, head over to www.TMCF.org.