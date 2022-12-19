WATCH | HBCUGo Road to Homecoming hosted by DJ Envy

The DJ, producer, TV/Radio personality, as well as HBCU graduate himself of Hampton University, DJ Envy stops by college campuses for Homecoming 2022 in a brand-new Ford vehicle… not just to spin or step but as the host of a new mini-series sponsored by Ford titled HBCUGo Road to Homecoming.

The all-new production follows a group of HBCU students and alumni as they prepare for the return of homecoming season. The Road to Homecoming Series will showcase the authentic spirit and excitement of HBCU Homecoming season. The custom series will visit two HBCU campuses to showcase how each campus celebrates school pride.

Each episode will feature stories from students, alumni, and administrators as they share why HBCU homecoming is such a special event. The Road to Homecoming features a Yard Fest, Step Show, tailgate, and the final Homecoming Football Game(s). The series takes place over two schools, Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, and Florida A&M University.

The series highlights four (4) episodes and touches on all facets of behind-the-scenes life at each homecoming with the Ford Bronco Sport as the official vehicle to explore the campuses. Ford remains committed to providing opportunities for underserved students by supporting HBCUs ready to join their mission to help build a better world for every person.