What To Expect At Fearless Fund’s Third Annual VC Summit

Fearless Fund, a groundbreaking venture capital fund established “by women of color for women of color,” is excited to announce its third annual Fearless VC Summit, scheduled to take place from August 18 and 19. The summit aims to provide education on venture capital and investing through sessions led by industry leaders.

This year, the summit is back and bigger, at the Atlanta Symphony Hall due to high demand. According to an Instagram post, attendees can expect the summit to be five-times bigger than the previous year, with more celebrity guests and

Fearless Fund’s VC Summit has a mission to empower participants with valuable insights, skills, and understanding of emerging trends within the venture capital space. Through these educational sessions, summit attendees will acquire actionable takeaways that can propel both their personal and professional growth. Beyond insights, the summit is intentionally designed to foster connections and bridge the educational gap in venture capital and investing for people of color, which is currently under attack.

In 2015, female founders outperform all-male founding teams by an impressive 63 percent on average. Despite this notable potential for generating higher returns, women, especially women of color, have historically faced significant underfunding. In the year 2018, VC funding for U.S. companies reached a substantial sum of $130 billion. However, a mere 2.2 percent of this total was directed towards companies founded by women, and shockingly, less than 1 percent of the overall funding was allocated to businesses established by women of color.

Fearless Fund emerged as a response to this disparity. It was established with the aim of bridging the gap in venture capital funding for businesses led by women of color. The objective is clear: to challenge the distressing statistics that currently dominate the landscape for women of color-led businesses.

Arian Simone, Fearless Fund Co-Founder, President, and CEO, emphasizes the significance of the Third Annual VC Summit, and hopes to empower underrepresented entrepreneurs to shape a more inclusive venture capital landscape. “This summit is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing access, resources, and knowledge to those who have historically been overlooked,” Simone said in a release. “We believe that every individual deserves a chance to thrive, and this event will serve as a catalyst for change, fostering connections, and equipping entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.”

Keynote speakers will grace the Fearless VC Summit stage, contributing to panels, fireside chats, and speaker highlights that will unfold throughout the weekend. Jessica Alba, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of The Honest Company, will engage in a fireside chat focusing on navigating the art of pivoting. NFL quarterback and investor, Cam Newton, will participate in a fireside conversation alongside Fearless Fund Co-Founder and General Partner, Ayana Parsons, discussing his journey from athlete to entrepreneur. Additional speakers, including Emma Grede, Elaine Welteroth, Touré Roberts, Monique Rodriguez, and Keisha Lance Bottoms, among others, will share their expertise and insights as well.

“I am honored to be part of the Fearless Fund VC Summit and join the incredible community of entrepreneurs and investors,” said Alba. “Access to knowledge and support is crucial in empowering individuals to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and I look forward to sharing my experiences, insights, and lessons with a community of trailblazers and entrepreneurs.”

A pinnacle event within the summit is the Live Demo Day, a six-figure pitch contest where visionary entrepreneurs have the opportunity to present their ventures to potential investors. This platform opens doors for valuable connections and access to capital, offering a chance for burgeoning entrepreneurs to receive the funding they need to soar.

“Cultivating diversity and inclusivity within the venture capital space is not just a noble goal but a vital necessity for our entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Parsons. “This summit is as much about education as it is about empowerment and breaking down barriers to provide a platform for meaningful exchanges to ultimately create a powerful network that transcends traditional boundaries for rising women entrepreneurs of color.”

The summit also features an immersive marketplace hosting over 50 vendors. To enhance the experience, the Fearless VC Summit ensures a tasty culinary journey by hosting award-winning local food trucks, offering an array of lunch options available for purchase.

Fearless Fund’s Third Annual VC Summit promises to be an occasion brimming with empowerment, insights, and connections, poised to shape the future for women of color in entrepreneurship and venture capital.

The Fearless Fund’s VC Summit is open to both men and women. The summit will be held August 17-18 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. In-person tickets are currently sold out. For more information visit the website.