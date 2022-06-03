The World’s Youngest Opera Singer, Performs At New York City’s Empire State Building￼

Victory Brinker, a now-10-year-old girl from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, has been named the world’s youngest opera singer, according to Guinness World Records.

First making her appearance on Season 16 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent at 9-years-old, Brinker stole hearts around the country after singing “So Blessed,” eventually coming in as a finalist in the music competition show.



Last December, Brinker, also one of 10 siblings, released a holiday EP called The Wonders of Christmas. And now, the history-making performer treated CBS News national correspondent Adriana Diaz to a special performance at New York City’s Empire State Building.



Brinker’s original Guinness World Record placement was set when she was seven years and 314 days old, and she came active participating in eight professional performances in 2019 at the Pittsburgh Public Theatre’s Lights and Legends show.



Like an artist who can reach over three octaves and serenade her audience in seven different languages, Victory Brinker’s incredible talent includes being able to sing one of the most difficult arias that a coloratura soprana can ever produce. “Very few can sing it,” her mother, Christine Brinker, explained in a previous interview.

Watch the performance below: