R&B Superstar Victoria Monét Set To Headline AFROPUNK Bahia 2023

Courtesy of AFROPUNK Bahia / Instagram

AFROPUNK Bahia, the Brazilian edition of the 20-year-old Brooklyn festival, takes place in Salvador on November 18 – 19. Now in its 3rd edition, this year’s headlining act will be Grammy-nominated superstar Victoria Monét.

This highly popular festival mixes genres like rap, funk, samba, R&B, pagode, samba-reggae and others through unique curation. Last year, AFROPUNK Bahia had an attendance of about 25,000 people per day, and this year is set to be bigger than ever. In two epic nights visitors will be able to partake in unforgettable moments, and experience a musical journey that only Black culture can promote.

After a sold-out tour of the United States, Canada and Europe, Monét is set to make her Latin American debut at AFROPUNK on the event’s opening day. In addition to the Jaguar II singer, Djonga, the rapper from Minas Gerais with hits such as ‘Olho de Tigre’ and ‘Leal’, is another name that has been confirmed for Saturday. He will be joined by the sisters Tasha and Tracie, two rising stars of the Brazilian rap scene, Carlinhos Brown, and Gaby Amarantos.

The event’s second day features a diverse line-up, showcasing acts such as IZA, Russo Passapusso, Majur, Patche Di Rima, the Angolan artist Noite Dia, and many more. Sunday will also see performances from Vandal, a Bahian rapper who pioneered grime and drill in the country, and AJULIACOSTA, who stands out for her bars and fashion. Alcione, who is popularly known as “The Voice of Samba”, will grace the stage for a special show together with the Mangueira Samba School, which will pay tribute to her in the Carnival of 2024.

For many people, this isn’t just a festival, it’s an experience and a celebration of culture. In Brazil, AFROPUNK’s partner and investor is IDW, a creative business agency focused on content and entertainment. IDW organizes the festival in partnership with the platform’s global team.

AFROPUNK Bahia 2023 will be held at the Salvador Agricultural Exhibition Park in Brazil on November 18 and 19. Gates open daily at 4pm, and tickets can be purchased here.