32 Political Statement Tees To Pull Up To The Polls In

From abortion rights, police brutality, reparations, voter suppression, student loan debt, etc., wear your issues on your chest while you fill out your ballot.
Jon Cherry/Getty
By Bry'onna Mention ·

2022 is a midterm election year. In the 14 years since the first Black president was elected to the oval office, no one anticipated the political landscape America would be in. From the rise of white domestic terrorism disguised as patriotism to the suppression of the Black vote in the south—though not perfect, this was not the hope Obama represented. Though it’s only been two years of the Biden administration, it is clear that the left has a lot of work to do to build a more perfect union.  

Whether you have issues with abortion rights, immigration rights, voting rights, civil rights, etc., here is your complete list of politically charged drip you can adorn yourself with this November when you hit the polls. 

01
This shirt because Biden thinks 10K is enough
Philadelphia Printworks
02
This Pro-Choice shirt
Splendid Rain Co.
03
This Prison Abolition shirt
foreveryonecollective
04
This Anti-Respectability shirt
Black Radical Tradition Clothing
05
This 40-acre and a mule shirt
HARRIETT’S BOOKSHOP
06
This Black and Brown Solidarity shirt
Revolution in Our Lifetime
07
This Black Woman Revolutionary shirt
TheTriniGee
08
This Pro-Choice Tee for the Philly Jawns
For The Jawns
09
This Stacey Abrams as GA Senator shirt
The19thDCClothing
10
This Womanist shirt
11
This Reparation shirt
JmeartistryCo
12
This Second-Wave Feminist shirt
JurnfernArt
13
This Criminal Justice shirt
DPThread
14
This other Pro-Choice shirt
The Outrage
15
This Anti-Racist Shirt
JmeartistryCO
16
This Trans-Atlantic flight jacket
DenimTears
17
The Police Accountability shirt
Crime Club
18
This Anti-SCOTUS shirt
Revolution in Our Lifetime
19
This Food Justice shirt
The Fruit Mkt.
20
This Refugee Rights tee
TrueDiversitee
21
This community outreach tee
Philadelphia Printworks
22
This Black Feminist shirt
Black Feminist Future
23
This Critical Race Theory shirt
TrueDiversitee
24
This Police Accountability shirt
America Hate Us
25
This Pro-Sex Work tee
Philadelphia Printworks
26
Defund The Police
AmericaHateUs
27
This Protecting The Undocumented shirt
Philadelphia Printworks
28
This Protecting Trans Folks shirt
Legendary Rootz
29
This Black Sex Work shirt
The Black Sex Worker Collective
30
Another Pro-Choice shirt
Legendary Rootz
31
This Police Abolition shirt
TrueDiversitee
32
This Black Maternal Mortality reduction shirt
China Tolliver
TOPICS: 