8 Movies To Watch This Loving Day

It was not so long ago that marrying someone of a different race was a crime in America. The privilege and civil liberty of loving someone without regard for the color of their skin is a debt that we owe to sacrifice of Mildred and Richard Loving. The Lovings were a couple who were incarcerated for their marriage because Richard was white and Mildred was classified as “Colored.” In 1967, in the case of Loving v. Virginia, the U.S. Supreme Court voted that all remaining anti-miscegenation laws preventing interracial couples from marrying was unconstitutional.

June 12, now known as Loving Day, marks the anniversary of the ruling in favor of interracial marriages. While many celebrate the powerful legacy of Black love today, it is also a day of remembrance for those who endured and fought battles so that generations to come could love whomever they choose no matter the color of their skin. Below are eight love stories that peel back the layers of interracial relationships in both critical and comical ways. (And if you haven’t already seen Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in the 2020 film Loving, add it to your list as well.