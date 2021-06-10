30 Juneteenth Events Happening Across The Country

Y’all can keep July 4th because we know that while one group was freed from another country’s control, Black people were still enslaved and fighting for our freedom. That is until one fateful day came: June 19th.

Juneteenth Independence Day, also known as Juneteenth, marks the end of slavery in the United States and is a celebration of emancipation and freedom for the Black community. It has been a tradition in the United States for more than 150 years, according to the New York Times, and first began in Galveston, TX. Over the years, celebrations spread across the nation, with events happening in nearly every major city. Here are a list of events to attend no matter where you are, or virtually from the comfort of your own home!

Juneteenth Unityfest – Virtual

Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 5:00pm EST/2:00 pm PST

Hosted by Amanda Seales and JB Smoove, The Robert Randolph Foundation is proud to present the inaugural Juneteenth Unityfest. All while live streamed on the festival’s website, the nationwide shindig will feature musical performances, films, stand-up, storytelling, and appearances by civic leaders and pop culture influencers. Performances include Bebe Winans, India.Arie and Earth, Wind & Fire. For more information, visit here.

TheMGB 1st Annual Juneteenth Fest – Birmingham, AL

June 19th, 2021 at 12 PM CST

Legion Field Stadium

Hosted by The Modern Green Book, attendees can come to celebrate Juneteenth with a hip-hop showcase, a barbecue showdown, a family-friendly kid zone for the young ones, and a classic car show. Tickets can be purchased here.

Juneteenth Comedy Jam – Fairbanks, AK

June 19, 2021 at 7 PM AKDT

The Event Center & Lounge (1288 Sadler Way, Fairbanks, AK)

Baby’s World Fashion and Cream of The Crop brings to you a comedy jam during Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend. Featured acts include award-winning comedians and actors Anthony “Ezelle” Johnson, K-Dubb and Scruncho. Tickets can be purchased here.

2021 Juneteenth Celebration: Delta Financial Literacy – Dumas, AR

June 19, 2021 at 1 PM CST

Dumas High School (709 Dan Gill Dr, Dumas, AR)

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission presents the ultimate Juneteenth celebration for Dumas citygoers. The Commission will host an onsite vaccination clinic, voter registration, free school supplies and an international doll showcase. Tickets can be purchased here.

Juneteenth Networking Event – Phoenix, AZ

June 19, 2021 at 1 PM MST

WAY L.A. Studios (4130 N 7th Ave, Phoenix AZ 85013)

Nothing says Black excellence more than growing your business with other local Black-owned businesses. Presented by THEWRLDISOURS, this networking event taking place on Juneteenth encourages you to bring your business cards and familiarize yourself with businesses in the Phoenix area. Tickets can be purchased here.

Juneteenth Sip N’ Paint – Los Angeles, CA

June 19th, 2021

Leimert Park Village Merchants Association (4329 Degnan Boulevard, Los Angeles CA 90008)

Get your Picasso on in Leimert Park with a Juneteenth paint and sip. In the admission includes a canvas, easel, apron and brushes. Hard and alcoholic beverages are BYOB. Tickets can be purchased here.

Juneteenth Music Festival – Denver, CO

Friday, June 18th at 9 AM MST to Saturday, June 19th at 10 PM MST

Five Points, Denver, CO 80205

This historic street festival returns to the Five Points neighborhood, June 18-20, with live performances, art, vendors and fun for the entire family. Don’t miss the interactive and educational programming at acclaimed African American cultural institutions and landmarks. See more information and purchase tickets here.

Juneteenth Nutrition & Fitness Jamboree – Bridgeport, CT

June 19, 2021 at 4 PM EST

Seaside Park Dome (1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport, CT)

Come support local nutrition coaches and fitness instructors in the Fairfield County area for Juneteenth if you’re in the area. Classes include Zumba, low-intensity workouts and HIIT. Learn more information about the event here.

2nd Annual Beyond Juneteenth: Egungun Festival – Wilmington, DE

June 19th, 2020 at 6 AM EST

Delaware Art Museum (2301 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington, DE)

Their second annual Beyond Juneteenth festival, as described on their site, was created “to recognize Juneteenth as the oldest celebration commemorating the freedom of enslaved people in the United States, while also acknowledging the ancestral legacy we have yet to grow into.” Learn more about the event here.

Juneteenth Drive-In Celebration – Miami Gardens, FL

June 19th, 2021 at 5 PM EST

Calder Casino (21001 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL)

City of Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon, Councilwoman Katrina Wilson and Councilman Robert Stephens III present the Juneteenth Drive-In Celebration hosted by comedian Marvin Dixon. Featuring music by DJ BoWeezy, food trucks and vendors, you can find out more event information here.

HBCU Alumni Reunion: Juneteenth Celebration – Atlanta, GA

June 19th at 1 PM EST

Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine

This block party will be taking place on Juneteenth in the parking lot of Old Lady Gang’s restaurant. At this event, attendees will have the opportunity to support small businesses and local talent. Tickets can be purchased here.

Voices Juneteenth Celebration – Indianapolis, IN

June 18th, 2021 at 5 PM

VOICES Corp. (1415 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN)

Live music, vendors, good food, and a talent show will be featured at this event curated by VOICES Community Arts Outreach Programs. See here for more information.

SaveMoney Presents Juneteenth Block Party – Chicago, IL

June 19th, 2021 at 3 PM

DuSable Museum of African American History (740 E. 56th Pl)

Posted on Instagram by rapper Vic Mensa, this Juneteenth event puts on for Southside Chicago featuring live music, special performances, art, food, and fashion.

Black Art Juneteenth Exhibit – Des Moines, IA

June 18th, 2021 at 4:00 – 11:45 PM CDT

Mainframe Studios (900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines, IA)

Urban City Magazine, in partnership with Mainframe Studios , presents Juneteenth Black Art Exhibit and Celebration to kick off Art Week. The first floor of this event will include exhibits, vendors, music, food, drink and community. Find out more information about this free event here.

Juneteenth Celebration Youth Talent Show and Concert – Topeka, KS

June 18th, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST

Evergy Plaza (630 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS)

Hosted by CSG Pain, this week long celebration in Topeka, KS includes a youth talent show sponsored by Girl Scouts of America, a performance by saxophonist Spencer Camp and a parade. Learn more about the event here.

Juneteenth Celebration: Liberation Through Arts & Culture – Louisville, KY

June 19th, 2021 at 11 AM – 3 PM

ANWA Louisville (1628 W Market St, Louisville, KY)

Celebrate Juneteenth in Louisville with a free event filled with food, activities, art and vendors from local businesses to support. Find out more information here.

2nd Annual Mobilizing Millennials Rally & March – New Orleans, LA

June 19th, 2021 at 2 PM CST

701 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Tickets can be reserved here.

Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll – Detroit, MI

June 19th at 12 PM CST

Detroit’s Livernois Avenue of Fashion

According to the description, the stroll – sponsored by the Wright Museum and Detroit’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship – is taking place to “promote quality education, economics, and community engagement while highlighting Black-owned businesses.” Visit here for more ticket information.

Juneteenth Freedom Party & Karaoke in the Woods – Upper Marlboro, MD

June 19th, 2021 at 3 PM EST

7606 Deville Court, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Join IBLucky and Within Peace Entertainment for a Juneteenth celebration of karaoke, fireworks, a bon fire and more! For ticket information, visit here.

Juneteenth Black Family Reunion Carnival – Las Vegas, NV

June 19th, 2021 at 11 AM PST

Easy Days Drive Thru Mini Mart (4972 S Maryland Pkwy UNIT 26, Las Vegas, NV)

With music, games and live performances, this Vegas-based event is perfect for the whole family. For more information, see here.

Juneteenth Rally to Create a Reparations Task Force – Newark, NJ

June 19, 2021, at 12 PM EST

Lincoln Memorial (50 W Market St, Newark, NJ)

As a means to urge New Jersey to establish a Reparations Task Force, join over 30 organizations for a march from Lincoln Memorial to a rally at Newark City Hall. Learn more about the event here.

I Dream a Dream That Dreams Back at Me, A Juneteenth Celebration – New York, NY

June 19, 2021 at 7 PM EST

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

As described on the site, the event which was founded by award-winning poet and artist Carl Hancock Rux “is an experiential site-specific event celebrating the Juneteenth emancipation holiday.” Tickets can be reserved here.

Juneteenth in Queens – Jamaica, Queens, NY

June 19, 2021 at 10 AM EST- 6 PM EST

Roy Wilkins Park (Merrick Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11434)

Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman, Attorney General Letitia James, and others actively involved in local and regional office present Juneteenth in Queens, a celebration of 156 years of Black liberation. Activities include a live theatrical reenactment, a double dutch workout, bingo, and yoga for Black liberation. To register for the event, visit here.

Lyrical Healing Open Mic – Juneteenth Celebration – Charlotte, NC

June 19th, 2021 at 7 PM EST

Studio 229 on Brevard (One Story, 229 S Brevard St, Charlotte, NC)

This open mic night may just be the artistic healing you need if you’re in North Carolina. You can even sign up for a chance to perform! See here for more information.

South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Festival – Columbia, SC

June 19th, 2021 at 1 PM EST

Dutch Square Center (421 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC)

This family-friendly event is payable by donations only and will be deducted from the price of general admission. For more information, please see here.

Juneteenth Freedom Ride – Houston, TX

June 19th, 2021 from 9 AM – 11:30 AM CST

Carnegie Vanguard High School (1501 Taft St, Houston, TX)

Take a bike ride through three of Houston’s oldest African American communities including Freedmen’s Town and Independence Heights. To register, find more information here.

A Juneteenth Family Day Celebration – Norfolk, VA

June 19th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST

Chrysler Museum of Art

In partnership with the Virginia African American Cultural Center, the Chrysler Museum is bringing family fun to the celebration of Juneteenth with arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, and a performance by the Hot Gumbo Brass Band. Purchase tickets here.

Juneteenth Buy Black Expo – Washington, D.C.

June 19th, 2021 at 7 PM EST

500 Malcolm X Ave SE, Washington, DC

Are you a Black-owned business or brand looking to support other Black-owned brands in celebration of Juneteenth? Well, this event is for you. For more information about the event and vendor registration, see here.

1619: Resistance/Resilience/Remembrance – Seattle, WA

June 19th, 2021 at 2 PM PST

Museum of History & Industry (860 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA)

This virtual event will feature a special storytelling-hour featuring Mr. Delbert Richardson about the resistance of his ancestors during the periods of American chattel slavery and Jim Crow. Visit here for more information.

Community Picnic & Free Store Share – Casper, WY

June 19th, 2021 from 4- 6 PM MST

Food for Thought Free Store (140 E K St, Casper, WY)

Hosted by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, this free community barbecue will feature food by Chef Maggie. For more information, see here.