Celebrating Culinary Excellence: The Julia Child Award's Tenth-Anniversary Dinner Series

Edna Mancia

In a celebration of culinary innovation and a decade of honoring culinary pioneers, The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts announces its cross-country tenth-anniversary dinner series, which will feature curated dinners in Houston, Chicago, New York, Madison, D.C., and Los Angeles. The prestigious Julia Child Award, established in 2014, has been a symbol of recognition for those who have significantly influenced the way America cooks, eats, and drinks.

To mark this milestone, the Foundation is organizing a series of special events across the country, with all proceeds going towards supporting The Smithsonian Food History Project at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington D.C. This project, housed in Julia Child’s kitchen, aims to preserve and explore the rich tapestry of American culinary history.

Toni with Award courtesy of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History

“It was truly wonderful to see enthusiasm for my work, the chefs’ efforts to make the food industry more equitable, the ambitions of the Julia Child Foundation, and the historic preservation priorities that the Smithsonian achieves through its Food History Project all represented in a national treasure, Houston’s Eldorado Ballroom,” Tipton-Martin tells ESSENCE.

The inaugural event of this anniversary series took place in the heart of Houston on Thursday, February 8, within the historic Eldorado Ballroom. Co-hosting the evening is none other than the 2021 Julia Child Award recipient, Toni Tipton-Martin, a Houston-based Award-winning food journalist, historian, author and PBS host who has dedicated her career to ensuring African American cooks and authors receive the historical recognition they deserve for their contributions to American food and culture.

Tipton-Martin, a culinary force dedicated to recognizing the historical contributions of African American cooks and authors. Tipton-Martin’s influence added a meaningful layer to the celebration, infusing it with a sense of purpose beyond the plates served. Her commitment to shedding light on the often overlooked voices in the culinary world aligned perfectly with the mission of The Julia Child Foundation.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the three-course menu curated by Houston’s culinary maestros. Chefs Aaron Bludornbof Bludorn and Navy Blue, Chris Shepherd of Southern Smoke Foundation, and Chris Williams of Lucille’s crafted a symphony of flavors, paying homage to the city’s iconic culinary scene. Each dish was a testament to the skill and creativity of these acclaimed chefs, leaving guests craving more.

As the evening unfolded, attendees reveled in the knowledge that their indulgence was contributing to a noble cause. The funds raised during the event, and throughout the series, are earmarked for The Smithsonian Food History Project at the National Museum of American History in Washington D.C. This project, housed in Julia Child’s kitchen, serves as a beacon for preserving and exploring America’s rich culinary heritage.

While the culinary dinner series is headed on tour across the country, Tipton-Martin is excited to see what the future holds, saying “I’m excited about the possibility of working with these talents again very soon.”