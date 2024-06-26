'Triumph': Jesse Owens' Legendary Olympic Victories And Lasting Legacy Shared in New Documentary

The HISTORY Channel

The 2024 Summer Olympics are just one month away. But, before we watch athletes go for gold in Paris, The History Channel has turned the clock back to the 1936 Summer Games to tell the game-changing story of Jesse Owens and his historical achievements in the new documentary “Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics.”

This thoughtful and thorough documentary, narrated by actor Don Cheadle and produced by NBA All-Star LeBron James’ The SpringHill Company, premiered on the History Channel this Juneteenth. It explores the story of “Owen’s athletic dedication, perseverance, and triumph over Hitler’s Aryan supremacy agenda and his resilience against racism both abroad and at home in the U.S.”

Triumph centers around the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany, where Owens made Olympic history, winning four gold medals at a single Olympics in the 100-meter dash, long jump, 200-meter dash, and four-x 100-meter relay, earning him international fame.

Article continues after video.

But this is a story that transcends sports. In “Triumph,” we also see Owens’ extraordinary impact on society through his perseverance and determination despite the fraught times he lived and competed in. The documentary presents a comprehensive depiction of his life, highlighting his athletic prowess, his challenges, and the essence of who he was.

In a heartfelt conversation, Owen’s daughters Beverly and Marlene, now in their 80s, spoke with ESSENCE about their father’s life and legacy and what it was like to be a part of this documentary and share their father’s story.

“It’s always very exciting and gratifying to know that something is being done about our father, but to learn that this documentary was going to be made was even more thrilling because of who was involved,” said Marlene on learning that James and director Andre Gaines would produce the documentary for the History Channel.

For her, the documentary’s greatest value lies in portraying the true essence of Jesse Owens. “There was so much misunderstanding about him as a person for so long,” she noted. “This documentary really speaks to who he was—a thoughtful, kind person with a tremendous spirit. It goes beyond his athletic ability and shows the qualities that have kept him admired as a person and Olympian for so long.”

Screenshot

Despite not being much of a vocal public speaker, the Owens sisters said that their dad led by example and made a change quietly. “He was not one to make speeches but worked behind the scenes to help others and open doors for many,” said Marlene. “He demonstrated through his life the kind of quiet but profound leadership that made a lasting impact.

“The documentary also emphasizes Owens’ deep love for his family. “He adored his family, including his grandchildren and great-grandchild,” Beverly shared. “He was a loving father and grandfather, always truthful and never sugarcoating things. His advice was always sound.”

Reflecting on some of the most excellent advice her father ever gave her, Beverly shared that it included being kind and gentle, being giving, and “always reaching back to help someone else.”

The Owens Family

The Owens sisters hope that viewers, especially the younger generation, will draw inspiration from their father’s life. “He symbolized the importance of caring about others and reaching back to help them achieve success,” Marlene said. Beverly echoed her sister’s sentiments, saying, “He loved working with and inspiring young people. We hope that comes across in the documentary.”

“Of all the adversity that he faced, and there was a lot, that did not define him. He was who he was despite all that, and he was great,” Marlene said.

“Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics” originally aired on Juneteenth and is available to stream on The HISTORY® Channel app, history.com, and across major TV providers’ VOD platforms. It is also be available to own on Amazon Prime Video or wherever you purchase your favorite series.