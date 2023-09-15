Exclusive: Here’s Who’s Taking The Stage At CultureCon 2023

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Creative Collective NYC is gearing up for an exciting and highly-anticipated event in the heart of New York City. CultureCon, a vibrant celebration of creativity, entrepreneurship, and diversity, is set to make an impact in New York next month on October 7-8, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for creatives, entrepreneurs, and young professionals.

CultureCon 2022 has already made its mark in the past in cities such as Atlanta and Los Angeles, and now it’s coming home to New York City, with the generous support of presenting partner HBO Max™. This year’s event boasts a stellar lineup of other major partners, including American Express, Shea Moisture, Prime, Clinique, Google, and Ciroc.

Known for being the go-to destination for diverse creatives looking to connect, learn, and be inspired, CultureCon is packed with exciting networking events such as the creative careers job fair and the CultureCon block party. On top of that, the conference will feature inspiring conversations, skill-building workshops, and interactive activations.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. CultureCon NYC has just announced two new headliners who will take center stage this October. Superstar multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor and Hip-Hop artist and award-winning actor Jharrel Jerome will be sharing their insights and experiences with attendees. Jerome, in particular, will discuss his debut music project titled Someone I’m Not, adding another layer of creativity to the already diverse lineup of speakers.

CultureCon NYC promises to be a weekend of inspiration, networking, and celebration, where creatives from all backgrounds can come together to learn, grow, and be part of a vibrant community dedicated to shaping the future of creativity.

Tickets for CultureCon NYC are on sale now, and with such an impressive lineup of partners and speakers, they are sure to sell out fast. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this cultural extravaganza and secure your spot at the event of the year.

For more information and tickets, visit the website.