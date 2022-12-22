The Black Artists Behind Your Fave Christmas Classics

We all know contemporary holiday hits, like Mariah Carey’s ubiquitous “All I Want For Christmas Is You” or Boyz II Men’s “Let It Snow.” But like basically anything else we touch, we’ve been adding a little extra sauce to the season well before that.
Whether they’re songs Black artists popularized or original songs they made into hits, get reacquainted with some classics that have had the holidays on lock.
01
Eartha Kitt, “Santa Baby”
This sultry song gave us a whole new meaning for chimneys, as only Eartha Kitt could.
02
Johnny Mathis, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”
Johhny Mathis can have a Christmas playlist all his own considering his number of holiday jams. In fact, he does, with his “Merry Christmas” album.
03
Johnny Mathis, “Sleigh Ride”
This upbeat holiday classic is a great way to get the party started, especially for your mama and ‘nem. They’ll be proud that we’re not losing all the recipes.
04
Nat King Cole, “The Christmas Song”
As soon as Cole croons “chestnuts roasting on an open fire” we know what time it is.
05
The Jackson 5, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”
The Jackson 5 also got a little saucy for the season. Now that we’re on the subject, where was Eartha Kitt in the making of this song? Makes you think.
06
The Jackson 5, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”
There’s no Black Christmas playlist without this hit.
07
Stevie Wonder, “Someday at Christmas”
In true Stevie fashion, this holiday hit had a message, as the legend wrote it as an anti-war protest.