18 Black Museums To Visit Across The U.S.

Black Museums are a great place to connect with your history, discover different cultures, and fall in love with works of art.

In addition to featuring pieces created by famed artists and curators like Lorna Simpson, Ashley James, and Bisa Butler, museums also give a platform to emerging artists.

Black Museums also provide access to rare archival materials that establish a cultural legacy specific to unique regions, movements, and time periods.

Whether you’re looking to learn about obscured legacies or simply kill a Saturday afternoon they’re a great place to visit.

See 18 Black Museums you can hit across the country today below.