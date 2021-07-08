Loading the player…

Being young and in the spotlight can take a toll on your mental, physical and emotional health, so it’s important to establish a self-care routine and practices that can keep you centered when your day to day gets overwhelming.

To see more of everything you missed at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Beauty Carnival experience, click HERE.

New mom Zonnique Pullins joined her fellow co-hosts of Fox Soul’s “The Mix” during the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Beauty Carnival for a timely discussion around self-care, presented by Crest.

As a new parent, the 24-year-old songstress shared how her self-care now centers around making sure she makes time for herself, even if it’s just to wash her hair. “When you’re a new mom, you are giving your time a lot your baby,” she said. “So for me, I like to take time for myself whether it’s taking a long shower, or washing my face or deep conditioning my hair.”

Co-host Jamie DuBose agreed with meditation and prayer practices, but also noted that she incorporates fitness into her self-care routine. “Meditation but, also I’ve been going to the gym more,” she said. “I find it so therapeutic to lift weights and get all of that negative energy out.”

For co-host Jazz Anderson, self-care means a little of everything relaxing. “I have to agree with all of you,” she laughed. “I have the prayer, I have going to the gym and I have the deep showers!”

The group, which also included co-hosts Romeo Miller and Anton Peeples, also spoke about knowing when to take a break to recharge and remain your best self as well as the importance of keeping a good circle of people around you. Check out the full conversation in the video above.