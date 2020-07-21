Yara Shahidi may only be 20 years old, but she’s out here making moves — and we love to see it! The grown-ish star and executive producer officially inked an own overall deal with ABC Studios.

Yara Shahidi, along with her business partner and mother Keri Shahidi, will “develop and produce scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming and broadcast via their newly launched production company 7th Sun.” The two will work on developing and producing scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming and broadcast.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” said Shahidi in a statement. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

Shahidi is best-known for playing Zoey Johnson on ABC’s award-winning show black-ish and its spinoff grown-ish. In fact, grown-ish was renewed for a fourth season back in January.

“We can’t wait to extend and expand our relationship with the incredibly talented Yara Shahidi, who has been a member of the family since black-ish,” said ABC Studios President Jonnie Davis. “When she’s not studying at Harvard and starring in our series grown-ish, she’s mentoring and inspiring other young people, which makes us all feel like underachievers but also very proud that she’s part of our Studio.”

The Shahidis have brought on Lajoie St. George to lead development for 7th Sun. St. George was most recently manager of scripted programming for NBCUniversal international. They’ve also tapped Maura Chanz to be Director of Creative Media.